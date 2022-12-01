Horizon3.ai Participates in AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights

Makes Software Procurement Faster, Easier, and More Secure, Substantially Reducing Vendor Security Assessment Time from Months to Hours

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NodeZero—Horizon3.ai, a leading cybersecurity firm focused on autonomous penetration testing, announced its vendor profile is now available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to automate and simplify the software risk assessment process. NodeZero, Horizon3.ai’s autonomous pentesting platform, is now available as part of AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights to give customers quick access to security and compliance information.

NodeZero continuously assesses an enterprise’s attack surface, revealing ways an attacker could chain together harvested credentials, misconfigurations, dangerous product defaults, and exploitable vulnerabilities to compromise systems and data. With NodeZero, customers gain the power of a 20-year pentesting expert in three clicks. Its self-service pentests help blue teams continuously find, fix, and verify their security posture.

“NodeZero allowed us to cover a wider base in a shorter period of time,” said Brian Campbell, CISO at the City of St. Petersburg, FL. Campbell. “It brings to the table ease of use and thoroughness of investigation.”

AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights helps simplify third-party software risk assessments by compiling security and compliance information in a unified dashboard. It helps streamline the procurement process by granting buyers access to evidence made available by sellers related to data privacy and residency, application security, and access control. Using AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights can help buyers reduce assessment lead time to a few hours by allowing them to access the vendor’s validated security profile, saving months of effort from questionnaires and back-and-forth with vendors. The dashboard also provides evidence backed by AWS Config and AWS Audit Manager assessments, external audit reports, and software vendor self-assessments to help customers perform continual compliance monitoring.

“Customers are the heart of our business, and we take pride in the trust we’ve built with each and every one of them. It’s our mission at Horizon3.ai to help customers harden their hybrid cloud environments at scale by helping them continuously validate their security posture,” said Snehal Antani, CEO and co-founder of Horizon3.ai. “We’re happy to showcase our validated autonomous pentesting platform through AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights. Any way we can make it simpler for buyers to request, view, and assess our security posture and compliance information is a win-win. We look forward to working with AWS to help fast-track this process and provide more value to our customers.”

For more information on NodeZero, visit the Horizon3.ai page in AWS Marketplace.

About Horizon3.ai

Horizon3.ai’s mission is to help you find and fix attack vectors before attackers can exploit them. NodeZero, our autonomous penetration testing solution, is an unlimited, self-service SaaS offering that is safe to run in production, available on-demand, and requires no persistent or credentialed agents. See your enterprise through the eyes of the attacker, identify your ineffective security controls, and ensure your limited time and resources are spent fixing problems that matter. Not just a compliance checkbox; this is effective security. Founded in 2019 by industry and U.S. National Security veterans, Horizon3.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

