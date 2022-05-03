Hopium Is Using Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform to Design and Develop Its Hydrogen-Powered High-End Vehicle

The French car manufacturer is using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to elaborate its first prototypes

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform integrates design, engineering, simulation and collaboration in one digital innovation environment

Hopium is gradually expanding its use of the same digital technologies that have already transformed the businesses of large original equipment manufacturers

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEXPERIENCE—Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that the French manufacturer Hopium is using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to design and develop the first prototypes of its hydrogen-powered high-end vehicle, Hopium Machina.





The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides Hopium with integrated design, engineering and simulation applications in a cloud-based collaborative business experience. Hopium leverages its experts’ knowledge and know-how into a single-data-model, end-to-end innovation environment from concept to prototype, accelerating design and improving overall efficiency while optimizing resources. As the development of the Machina advances toward a target market launch in 2025, the company will be able to expand its use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform based on its needs.

“We have a vision to pioneer a new kind of vehicle intended to address the major environmental challenges of our era. In this context, time is of the essence. We need the agility and advanced functionalities to quickly experiment with complex concepts such as embedded electronics and optimized storage volume,” said Olivier Lombard, founder, Hopium. “By fully integrating all our activities on Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, our team was able to work securely at any time, from anywhere, and successfully create our first prototype in only 8 months.”

Inspired by the professional racing experience of Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24h of Le Mans competition, Hopium Machina combines cutting-edge design, exceptional range, and a record-breaking filling time in a zero-emission high-performance vehicle. The integrated fuel cell system generates the energy needed to power the vehicle while emitting nothing but water. It can be fully refilled in three minutes to deliver more than 500 horsepower, reach a speed of 230 kph (143 mph) and travel for more than 1,000 km (620 miles).

“Hopium is a game changer. The proof is the achievement of its first prototype in only 8 months,” said Laurence Montanari, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “Hopium, with its compelling vision, has now embarked on a burgeoning sector. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud provides it with the infrastructure to create new hydrogen-powered, connected and autonomous mobility experiences. Teams at Hopium are focused on the development of their Machina and will benefit from all the best industry solution experiences from Dassault Systèmes. Today, nearly every EV developer in the world is using Dassault Systèmes’ technology to push the industry’s transformation even further.”

###

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for Transportation & Mobility: https://ifwe.3ds.com/transportation-mobility

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

SHARE THIS ON TWITTER

.@hopiumofficial is using @Dassault3DS #3DEXPERIENCE platform to design and develop its hydrogen-powered high-end vehicle

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France



Arnaud MALHERBE



arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America



Greg SABEY



greg.sabey@3ds.com

+1 (781) 810 3790

EMEAR



Virginie BLINDENBERG



virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China



Grace MU



grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288

India



Kriti ASHOK



kriti.ashok@3ds.com

+91 9741310607

Japan



Yukiko SATO



yukiko.sato@3ds.com

+81 3 4321 3841

Korea



Jeemin JEONG



jeemin.jeong@3ds.com

+82 2 3271 6653

AP South



Jessica TAN



jessica.tan@3ds.com

+65 6511 6248