HomeSmart Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HomeSmart, a revolutionary real estate enterprise powered by a proprietary end-to-end technology platform, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. HomeSmart has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “HS.”

J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with Stifel and Oppenheimer & Co. as joint book-running managers. D.A. Davidson & Co. and Stephens Inc. will act as co-managers for the proposed offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and BofA Securities by mail at NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 

Contacts

Press Contact:
Adam Bauer

HomeSmart

abauer@homesmart.com

Tori Sokol

HomeSmart

TSokol@homesmart.com

Investors:
Michael Anderson

The Blueshirt Group, for HomeSmart

investors@homesmart.com

Max Forgan

The Blueshirt Group, for HomeSmart

investors@homesmart.com

