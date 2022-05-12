homegenius Brings Next-Generation Real Estate Tech to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Uniquely sophisticated but brilliantly simple homegenius technology enables every agent to save time and deliver more value

WAYNE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–homegenius, a full-service ecosystem of real estate services leveraging advanced technology and the latest developments in data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced an agreement with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, whose 50,418 U.S. based agents represented nearly $180 billion in real estate sales volume in 2021.

Through this agreement, homegenius will enable Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ network agents, brokers and owners to access homegenius’s geniusprice property intelligence engine. geniusprice technology gives brokers and agents access to next-level analytics and insights in an interface that’s easy to use and takes home price estimates to a new level.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network professionals are widely recognized for being among the most knowledgeable and customer-minded people in the industry, and we are excited to help them unlock even more value for their clients,” said Brien McMahon, Senior Executive Vice President, and Co-Head of homegenius. “Agents are excited about our uniquely sophisticated but brilliantly simple technology, and we are eager to help Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices use our innovative technology to ‘see’ real estate properties in new ways.”

“By leveraging powerful computer vision technology, homegenius’ revolutionary property intelligence engine has made the traditional Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) report obsolete by marrying advanced valuation automation with local property data in an entirely new way. With the opportunities provided by this relationship, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ network agents can save time, streamline their workflow, deepen their market analyses, and build their pipelines of qualified leads, while offering a truly personalized search for homes that meet a buyers’ specific requirements,” added Jose Perez, Senior Vice President, Business Development.

About homegenius

homegenius Inc., a subsidiary of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), and its family of companies combine an array of title, real estate and technology products and services into a full-service ecosystem. homegenius offers innovative experiences from search to close, enabling mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, consumers, GSEs, and real estate brokers and agents to benefit from integrated and personalized solutions leveraging advanced technology and the latest advancements in data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence. geniusprice is provided by homegenius Real Estate LLC, doing business as Red Bell Real Estate, LLC in some states where name change approvals are pending. For additional information on the homegenius family of companies, please visit homegenius.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 12 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.

