HOMEE Secures $17 Million Series B-2 Financing

Tampa-based Insurtech platform will use funding to expand national coverage

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HOMEE, a leading technology platform for connecting insurers, policyholders, and skilled service providers in the claims process, announced today that it has closed an oversubscribed $17 million Series B-2 financing, bringing the total capital raised for its B rounds to $36 million. Over the past year the Company has experienced a dramatic increase in claims volume, helping drive record financial results for the first six-months of 2021. The influx of capital will enable HOMEE to continue to enhance its technology suite and launch new markets to further service carriers and expand its growing service provider network throughout the United States.

The round was led by Morningside and was joined by existing investors and insurance industry investors Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, State Farm Ventures, Hartford Investment Management Company (HIMCO), and Desjardins as well as existing investors Forte Ventures and Activate Capital.

“HOMEE is in the business of leveraging its technology platform to deliver an amazing claims process for policyholders across the country,” said HOMEE Co-Founder and CEO, Doug Schaedler. “This financing round will drive significant growth for the Company, and we are excited to have strategic support and investment from some of the top insurance carriers in North America.”

“We are excited to invest in HOMEE, and we believe their technology platform and team will continue to solve the key industry challenges in the over $100 billion claims market,” said Mick Sawka, Investment Manager at Morningside.

About HOMEE

Based in Tampa, FL, HOMEE is one of the leading technology platforms for connecting insurers, policyholders, and skilled service providers in the claims process. The HOMEE platform, in combination with a premier network of 20,000+ registered contractors, is utilized by leading firms in the insurance and warranty sectors for small to medium-size losses, typically under $25,000, to dramatically improve cycle times. The Company counts as investors leading insurance affiliated institutions in North America such as Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, State Farm Ventures, Hartford Investment Management Company (HIMCO), and Desjardins as well as Ferguson Ventures, the investment arm of the largest U.S. distributor of plumbing supplies. For a list of where HOMEE is licensed visit www.HOMEE.com or download the HOMEE app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Contacts

Kurt Frahn

HOMEE, Inc.

855.964.6633

kurt.frahn@homee.com

