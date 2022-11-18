Home Healthcare Provider, Cera, Further Invests in its Technology and Data Insights to Reduce the Cost of Healthcare by Over 10-fold

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cera, Europe’s largest provider of digital-first home healthcare, today announces that it is further investing in its technology and data insights as winter approaches. As a result, Cera’s tech-enabled home care is reducing the cost of healthcare by over 10-fold.

The news follows concerns that this winter could be the worst on record for global health services, as doctors warn of a ‘tridemic’ with the health sector simultaneously managing an uptick in flu-related illnesses, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Cera’s technology works by using its team of 10,000 carers and nurses to collect patient symptoms and health data during at-home appointments, which its artificial intelligence algorithms then use to predict deterioration in conditions, triggering earlier health interventions to prevent people becoming unwell.

This technology has already been proven to reduce hospitalisation rates by an unprecedented 52%, predicted up to 80% of hospitalisations seven days in advance, reduced patient falls by ~17%, urinary problems by ~47%, infections by ~15% and also helped to improve medication and prescription compliance in older patients by 35%.

Nurses and carers collate an elderly person’s symptoms, medication, nutrition, daily activity, and sleeping patterns into the app on a daily basis during in-person home care visits.

Through first-of-its-kind AI and machine learning software, Cera’s app monitors these data points and has the ability to automatically detect worsening conditions 30x faster than traditional methods – reducing the diagnosis rate for flu, for instance, from days to potentially just minutes.

This means that the onset of illnesses such as flu, colds, respiratory issues, or an increase in heart rate or blood pressure can be detected and treated much earlier, and in an older person’s own home rather than a hospital or surgery.

Cera’s technology will inevitably be invaluable to the wider health services in the run-up to winter as COVID and flu rates increase. Cera continues to invest in its technology as part of its mission to keep people healthy at home.

Commenting on the technology, Cera’s Director of Data, Nathan Windle, said: “As the UK, and arguably the globe, makes its way out of the pandemic, it’s critical that we continue to invest in technology that will help our elderly communities to live healthier, longer lives at home. By empowering our network through AI, machine learning and additional technologies we can support and protect our community through what promises to be a difficult winter ahead for the health and social care sector.”

Cera recently announced that it is expediting the hiring of 5,000 carers to help plug the talent gap in the sector – head to ceracare.co.uk to apply.

– Ends –

About Cera:

Cera is a digital-first home healthcare company delivering care, nursing, telehealth and repeat prescriptions. Cera’s mission is to empower patients to live longer, better lives in the comfort of their own homes, saving the need to go to hospital. Cera has grown 100-fold in less than three years -making it one of the fastest growing businesses in Europe.

Cera’s team of carers and nurses have delivered 30+ million at-home care appointments, visiting over 20,000 patients a day, on behalf of 300 NHS and Local Governments – equivalent in capacity to 40 NHS hospitals or 1,000 care homes. Cera’s technology is also used by over 2,000 care businesses that collectively deliver over 1 million at-home appointments per week.

Cera was co-founded by entrepreneur, physician and policy expert Dr Ben Maruthappu MBE, and its Advisory Board is Chaired by Sir David Behan, the former CEO of the Care Quality Commission. Cera’s technology and network have been recognised by industry awards including Deloitte Fast 50 (#8 in 2021, #26 in 2020), Sunday Times Fast Track, Home Care Awards’ Most Outstanding Home Care Provider. Ben was named as a finalist in Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2021.

Contacts

Bronwyn McCabe



bronwyn.mccabe@ceracare.co.uk

07512037470