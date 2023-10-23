Home Choice Opens Store in Willmar, Minnesota

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upbound Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Upbound”) (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology-driven, flexible leasing solutions for consumers, announced the opening of a new Home Choice store in Willmar, Minnesota. Home Choice Store Manager Chris Ward and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Willmar a flexible retail installment sales option when it comes to acquiring access to high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.





The new Home Choice store is located at 2520 First Street, Suite A, in Willmar, Minnesota. To welcome Home Choice to its new neighborhood, members of the Willmar community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. CDT. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also take place at approximately 10 a.m. CDT, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Home Choice will be giving away a Nintendo Switch, Klipsch Bluetooth speaker and Michael Kors crossbody clutch. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Home Choice’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $2,000 to the Family Promise of Kandiyohi County, a nonprofit whose mission is to help homeless families and unite the faith communities of the area to help families find new homes and maintain their dignity.

Home Choice operates 21 locations in the state of Minnesota. This Willmar location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Upbound.com.

