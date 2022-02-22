Home Business Wire Home Choice Opens Store in Bemidji, Minnesota
Business Wire

Home Choice Opens Store in Bemidji, Minnesota

di Business Wire

BEMIDJI, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Home Choice Store Manager, Chris Ward, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Bemidji an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Home Choice store is located at 1008 Paul Bunyan Dr. NW in Bemidji, Minnesota. To welcome Home Choice to its new neighborhood, members of the Bemidji community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 1-5 p.m. CST. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also take place on Friday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. CST, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Home Choice will be giving away an LG 86” Smart TV, valued at $1,899.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Home Choice’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. This local nonprofit works to help individuals experiencing food insecurity in Beltrami County and the Bemidji School District, by working with partners to be inclusive and provide fresh, nourishing foods.

Home Choice, part of the Rent-A-Center, Inc. family, operates 19 locations in the state of Minnesota. This Bemidji location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

Contacts

Shenekqual “Nikki” Carter

Community Affairs Specialist

817-946-5257 (Cell)

CommunityAffairs@rentacenter.com

Articoli correlati

IP Infusion Enables uGrid Network to Increase its Network Capacity and Deliver New Services in Under Three Months While Lowering Total Cost of Ownership

Business Wire Business Wire -
IP Infusion’s OcNOS® delivers seamless integration with deployment simplicity and quick time to market SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a...
Continua a leggere

IP Infusion Enables uGrid Network to Increase its Network Capacity and Deliver New Services in Under Three Months While Lowering Total Cost of Ownership

Business Wire Business Wire -
IP Infusion’s OcNOS® delivers seamless integration with deployment simplicity and quick time to market SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a...
Continua a leggere

MD7 to Bring Insight to Mobile World Congress Tower & Fibre Roundtable Live in Barcelona March 2

Business Wire Business Wire -
Wireless infrastructure consultancy to present with the first MWC panel on infrastructure addressing “Planning for the 5G Connected Era” ALLEN,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Radisys lancia la suite del software per l’IoT 5G

Business Wire