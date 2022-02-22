Home Choice Opens Store in Bemidji, Minnesota

BEMIDJI, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Home Choice Store Manager, Chris Ward, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Bemidji an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Home Choice store is located at 1008 Paul Bunyan Dr. NW in Bemidji, Minnesota. To welcome Home Choice to its new neighborhood, members of the Bemidji community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 1-5 p.m. CST. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also take place on Friday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. CST, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Home Choice will be giving away an LG 86” Smart TV, valued at $1,899.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Home Choice’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. This local nonprofit works to help individuals experiencing food insecurity in Beltrami County and the Bemidji School District, by working with partners to be inclusive and provide fresh, nourishing foods.

Home Choice, part of the Rent-A-Center, Inc. family, operates 19 locations in the state of Minnesota. This Bemidji location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

Contacts

Shenekqual “Nikki” Carter



Community Affairs Specialist



817-946-5257 (Cell)



CommunityAffairs@rentacenter.com