HOLYWATER TECH Acquires Jeynix to Bring Hollywood-Grade AI Assisted Visual Effects In-House

KYIV, Ukraine & LISBON, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HOLYWATER the leading AI tech company reshaping global entertainment through its premier products — My Drama for vertical series, My Passion for books, and My Muse for AI streaming — today announced the successful acquisition of Jeynix, a high-end AI-assisted production team specializing in hyper-realistic visual effects and performance preserving techniques for video. Following the acquisition, HOLYWATER has rebranded as HOLYWATER TECH to better reflect its technology-first identity, an emphasis the company has prioritized from the beginning. The agreement brings Jeynix’s full core technical team and proprietary production expertise into HOLYWATER TECH, significantly strengthening the company’s ability to deliver cinematic-quality visuals at scale. These additional capabilities enable series produced on modest budgets to achieve the look and feel of significantly higher-budget productions, while also allowing for rapid localization across markets in a matter of days.

This acquisition is the latest in a string of major announcements from the emerging frontrunner in the rapidly evolving micro content space:

HOLYWATER TECH recently announced its largest financing round to-date at $22 million to further its ambitious strategy of turning microdramas into mainstream entertainment in the U.S. The round was led by Horizon Capital, with strategic participation from U.S. investors, Endeavor Catalyst and Wheelhouse, representing the largest single investment round in the sector outside of Asia.

In 2025, FOX Entertainment acquired an equity stake in Holywater and is in active production on a robust slate of 200 original microdramas and vertical series for the platform.

In January 2026, FOX Entertainment and Dhar Mann Studios entered a multi-year partnership to create and produce an initial slate of 40 narrative-driven titles designed to debut exclusively on the Holywater platform, My Drama.

Founded in 2025 as a production-focused technical studio, Jeynix is known for its ability to integrate AI-assisted tools into professional VFX pipelines while maintaining natural detail, subtle movement, and the integrity of on-screen performances. Its workflows span facial animation and enhancement, performance-driven visual effects, and formats such as lip-sync, designed to feel indistinguishable from traditional, high-end post-production.

Bogdan Nesvit and Anatolii Kasianov, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of HOLYWATER TECH, said:

“HOLYWATER TECH aims to build a category-defining entertainment company that brings together creators’ imagination and cutting-edge technology, especially AI, to unlock new creative possibilities at scale. Jeynix demonstrated a level of visual truth and performance preservation like face matching, that we simply couldn’t find elsewhere. Bringing this expertise in-house allows us to reinvest our production budgets into significantly higher quality, faster iteration, and more consistent results across our slate.”

Nemir Yevhen, Jeynix Founder said:

“We’re thrilled to keep building with HOLYWATER TECH. By bringing Jeynix’s AI-assisted creative tools to a larger platform, we’re giving audiences new ways to jump into the content and make each scene their own.”

HOLYWATER TECH is an AI-first tech company reshaping entertainment by pairing creators’ imagination with AI efficiency to bring stories to life and deliver them to global audiences. Its content platforms reach over 85 million users and include: My Drama, the #1 vertical streaming app among American and European companies; My Passion, the #1 independent digital book publishing platform among American and European companies; My Muse, a leading platform for vertical series produced with the support of generative AI, and Freebits, an ad-supported vertical streaming service offering premium content for free.

The Jeynix team specializes in facial animation, face replacement, de-aging, and lip-sync. All technologies are powered by various artificial intelligence systems, allowing companies to achieve realistic results without the “uncanny valley” effect.

