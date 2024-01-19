Hologram Sciences at World Economic Forum: Pioneering AI in Global Health through Precision Nutrition

AI-Driven Approach to Tackling Malnutrition: Hologram Sciences Advances Precision Nutrition Platform





NEW YORK & BOSTON & ZURICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At the 54th annual World Economic Forum, Hologram Sciences, an AI-focused health tech company, is showcasing its commitment to addressing entrenched healthcare challenges, particularly patient malnutrition. The company’s involvement in the forum is pivotal to its mission to integrate precision nutrition into global health discussions with world leaders, policymakers, and influencers in health and technology.

As part of the Precision Consumer 2030 Initiative, which concentrates on ethical and privacy-conscious AI policies, Hologram Sciences is utilizing this stage to advocate for AI’s role in enhancing personalized healthcare, particularly addressing the crucial issue of malnutrition in clinical settings.

A key highlight of Hologram Sciences’ commitment to revolutionizing patient care is its recent collaboration with Mayo Clinic on the Precision Nutrition Platform. This cutting-edge platform, designed to customize nutrition based on individual health requirements and dietary profiles, is a testament to the company’s innovative approach towards healthcare solutions that are both personalized and data-driven. The first application will be in surgical contexts that will serve as a stress-test for the technology in the most complex use case, paving the way for broad application across a variety of conditions.

Malnutrition poses a significant challenge in hospital environments, affecting patient recovery, outcomes, and readmission rates. The Precision Nutrition Platform addresses malnutrition holistically, consistent with emerging gold-standard protocols like Enhanced Recovery after Surgery (ERAS), which puts significant emphasis on nutrition.

A key feature of the platform is its predictive analytics capability, focused on identifying potential health risks based on dietary patterns and suggesting preventive measures directly to patients. These proactive interventions have the potential to be instrumental in optimizing patient outcomes and supporting lasting habit change.

Envisioning a Healthier Future with AI-Enabled Precision Nutrition

Ian Brady, CEO of Hologram Sciences, commented, “Our active participation at the World Economic Forum underlines our dedication to making AI-powered precision nutrition a core element in healthcare strategies globally. In collaboration with Mayo Clinic, we are taking significant steps towards creating AI-enabled nutrition plans that are not only personalized but also instrumental in addressing malnutrition and enhancing overall patient outcomes.”

Hologram Sciences’ goal is to embed precision nutrition into healthcare systems around the world, contributing to healthier global communities. The company’s proactive role in the World Economic Forum is a testament to its commitment to this goal, influencing change in the healthcare sector through innovation and collaboration.

