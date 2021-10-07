Home Business Wire Hologic to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021...
Business Wire

Hologic to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021 on Monday, November 1, 2021

di Business Wire

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HOLX–Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 on Monday, November 1, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested participants may listen to the call by dialing 800-458-4121 (in the United States and Canada) or +1 323-794-2093 (for international callers) and referencing access code 2820462. Participants may also click here to join. Participants should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through Friday, December 1, 2021. The replay numbers are 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (international), access code 2820462, PIN 3270.

Hologic will provide a live webcast of the call on the Company’s website at www.investors.hologic.com.

The call will be archived there for 30 days.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

Contacts

Paula Izidoro

Senior Investor Relations Specialist

(858) 410-8904

paula.izidoro@hologic.com

Articoli correlati

Elastic Showcases How Customers Solve Data Challenges with the Power of Search at ElasticON Global Virtual Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
More Than 100 Sessions Now Available On Demand Demonstrated how organizations are using Elastic to put their data to work...
Continua a leggere

Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on October 26, 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) will report its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Tuesday,...
Continua a leggere

Fastly to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, will release financial results for the third...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Elastic Showcases How Customers Solve Data Challenges with the Power of Search at ElasticON...

Business Wire