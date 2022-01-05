Home Business Wire Hologic to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022...
Business Wire

Hologic to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

di Business Wire

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, February 2, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested participants may listen to the call by dialing 800-289-0720 (in the United States and Canada) or +1 323-701-0160 (for international callers) and referencing access code 1667821. Participants may also click here to join. Participants should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through Friday, February 25, 2022. The replay numbers are 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (international), access code 1667821, PIN 3270.

Hologic will provide a live webcast of the call on the Company’s website at www.investors.hologic.com.

The call will be archived there for 30 days.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

Contacts

Paula Izidoro

Senior Investor Relations Specialist

858-410-8904

paula.izidoro@hologic.com

Articoli correlati

Myomo Amends China Joint Venture Agreement, Executes Technology and Trademark License Agreement

Business Wire Business Wire -
Receipt of Full License Fee and Technology Transfer Expected to Begin before March 31, 2022 BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American:...
Continua a leggere

PARTS iD, Inc. Announces Participation in 2022 ICR Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other...
Continua a leggere

Kopin Corporation Announces New All-Plastic Pancake® Optics with Excellent Performance for Virtual Reality (Metaverse) Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
Unique Pancake Optics Design and World’s Leading 1.3” 2.6K x 2.6K OLED Display Offer Exceptional Comfort and Ease of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

PARTS iD, Inc. Announces Participation in 2022 ICR Conference

Business Wire