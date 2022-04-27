Holly Gordon Joins Crusoe Energy Systems as VP of Public Engagement & ESG, Hui Wen Chan Joins as Head of Sustainability

Crusoe Expands Executive Team, Adds Experienced Government Affairs, Public Relations, ESG and Sustainability Capabilities

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crusoe Energy Systems Inc. (Crusoe) announces that Holly Gordon has joined as the Company’s VP of Public Engagement & ESG, and Hui Wen Chan has joined as Head of Sustainability.

Crusoe is a clean computing infrastructure company that operates Digital Flare Mitigation® systems that provide an environmentally sound way to eliminate routine flaring. Crusoe is utilizing funds from its recent Series C round raise to broaden its operations to encompass other forms of stranded or constrained energy, including renewable power, and to expand CrusoeCloud™, a cloud computing platform optimized for energy-intensive HPC workloads, including graphical rendering, artificial intelligence research, machine learning, computational biology, therapeutic drug discovery, simulation, and more.

Holly Gordon brings decades of policy and sustainability leadership experience to Crusoe. Her membership in Crusoe’s executive team enhances the team’s capabilities in areas such as public policy, stakeholder engagement, communications, renewable energy and ESG. Prior to Crusoe, Holly led Government Affairs, Sustainability & Safe Streets at Spin, a shared electric scooter company. She also previously led Policy at Ike, an automated truck technology company, at Sunrun, the nation’s largest residential solar company, and at Ausra, a utility scale solar thermal company. She also built and led the sustainability program and team at Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART).

Before her policy and sustainability work, Holly practiced and taught environmental law at Stanford Law School’s Environmental Law Clinic and at Chicago-Kent’s Program in Environmental and Energy Law. Holly holds a J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law and a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis.

Hui Wen Chan was previously Head of ESG and Director of Sustainability at the shared electric scooter company Spin. Before that, she led ESG strategy and reporting and climate risk management at Citi. She also served as the North America Representative on the UN Environment Program Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Banking Committee and worked on the development of key sustainable finance frameworks such as the Poseidon Principles and the UN Principles for Responsible Banking. Before joining Citi, she advised clients across a variety of industries at Sagent Advisors, Inc. and Mercer Management Consulting (now Oliver Wyman Group) and worked in global health at the Clinton Foundation in Beijing, China, and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative. Hui is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School.

“Crusoe is a mission-driven company that works at the intersection of some of today’s greatest climate challenges and computing opportunities. The addition of Holly and Hui to our team reflects our organization’s deep commitment to environmental goals,” said Cully Cavness, Crusoe’s President and Co-Founder. “Holly and Hui bring the passion, background and experience required for Crusoe to take its next step as an environmental leader in the computing and energy industries where we operate.”

Holly Gordon, Crusoe’s new VP of Public Engagement & ESG said: “Having worked throughout my career on climate and health focused environmental and energy issues, the company’s strong sustainability commitment was central to my decision to join the company. Reducing methane emissions and eliminating waste throughout the energy sector are critical to meeting global climate goals. We have no time to waste and I am excited to work with Hui again and to be a part of a company that is innovating to create beneficial solutions that reduce emissions, address climate change and enable the energy transition.”

About Crusoe Energy Systems Inc.

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. We are the pioneers of clean computing infrastructure that reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world’s expanding digital economy. By unlocking stranded sources of energy to power crypto, cloud and data centers, we are creating a future for compute-intensive innovation that reduces emissions rather than adds to them. The world’s appetite for computation, energy, and progress will never stop growing. Crusoe is here to bring energy to ideas in ways that are aligned with the needs of our climate.

