Holland Casino Selects IDEMIA’S SAFE Online Gaming Vault to Support the Certification and Launch of Its New Online Gaming Website

Holland Casino – the largest gaming operator in the Netherlands – has selected IDEMIA to support them in the certification and launch of their new online gaming website.





COURBEVOIE, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has been selected by Holland Casino, a Dutch state-owned company with fourteen casinos located throughout the country, to deliver its Online Gaming Vault to help with the launch their new online gaming site. IDEMIA’s turnkey solution will enable Holland Casino to comply with the recently-published CDB specifications by the Kansspelautoriteit (the Netherlands Gambling Authority) and will ensure constant compliance with evolving regulatory changes.

IDEMIA’s innovative platform improves data traceability and secure data storage across its operations in compliance with the country’s specific regulations. The system ensures data integrity, timestamping and proof of origin, thereby ensuring data remains legally valid over time. The Vault also enables regulators to view data in their country at all times pursuant to specific country regulations. This state-of-the-art system gives lottery operators considerable flexibility can be rapidly installed and costs little to run.

IDEMIA’s Online Gaming Vault continuously ensures ongoing monitoring of regulatory changes to easily and immediately address new requirements over time.

“We are very excited to team up with Holland Casino and support them with our online platform,” says Armand Lecorché, European Sales Director for IDEMIA’s Digital Business Unit. “Our solution will ensure that Holland Casino remains in full compliance of evolving regulations, and protect their long-standing reputation as a responsible gaming company.”

“Holland Casino offers its guests the enjoyment of safe and responsible gaming and an exceptional experience,” says Pieter Boers, Director Gaming and Services, at Holland Casino. “Thanks to IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, we are able to do this together, without making concessions of being compliant with evolving regulatory changes. This combination defines who we are: committed, reliable, surprising and friendly.”

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space. Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

About IDEMIA’s Online Gaming Vault

IDEMIA’s Online Gaming Vault is compliant with the requirements in France, Denmark, Spain, Germany (Schleswig-Holstein), Bulgaria, Romania, Portugal, Colombia, Switzerland, Greece, Netherlands, and Argentina (LOTBA regulation). The solution is trusted by 90+ online gaming operators.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

Contacts

Press contact

Hanna Sebbah



idemia@havas.com

+33 (0) 6 63 73 30 30