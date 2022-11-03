Holistiplan Partners with Seeds Investor to Help Advisors Deliver Purposeful and Personalized Planning

Partnership will afford financial professionals easy access to Holistiplan’s award-winning software, helping individuals and families optimize their financial and tax situations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Holistiplan—Holistiplan, the #1 tax planning software for financial advisors, today announced a new partnership with Seeds Investor (“Seeds”), a B2B software that empowers advisors to deliver customized portfolios tailored to investors’ unique goals, behaviors, and values.

Holistiplan has successfully automated and streamlined the process of reviewing a client’s tax return to find potential planning opportunities. Through this partnership, effective immediately, Seeds clients will receive discounted access to Holistiplan’s premium subscription. This will unlock various invaluable features, including the ability to run multiple “what-if” scenarios, autogenerate tax prep letters, and more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Seeds,” says Torie Happe, Head of Partnerships. “Their uncanny ability to match the client goals with their values is the future direction of our industry. The Holistiplan team looks forward to expanding this partnership and growing our relationship with Zach and the entire Seeds team.”

“Advisors are increasingly recognizing the need to create a more engaging experience around investing—one that goes beyond the typical talking points,” says Zach Conway, founder and CEO. “Holistiplan and Seeds share the distinction of being solutions created for advisors by advisors, which lends a deep understanding of the financial planning process and the opportunities to create deeper engagement with clients throughout.”

Since launching in summer of 2019, Holistiplan has added over 13,000 users from across the country. Founders Kevin Lozer and Roger Pine attribute the firm’s rapid growth and profitability not only to the strength of its offering but also the loyal and engaged nature of its advisor community. Holistiplan has already been voted the #1 tax planning software for advisors in both the 2022 and 2021 T3/Inside Information Software Survey reports and the 2021 Kitces Research Technology Study.

Seeds Investor empowers financial advisors to deliver a more meaningful investing experience. It provides the technology and tools to engage with investors on their values and wealth goals and connect them to customized investment solutions. Seeds offers a personalized process for advisors to know, invest in, and engage around the issues that matter most to clients and prospects.

ABOUT HOLISTIPLAN

Holistiplan is an award-winning tax planning software for financial planners and investment advisors built to systematize and automate the process of reviewing a client’s tax return to find potential planning opportunities. Holistiplan was created by co-founders, Roger Pine, CFA®, CFP®, and Kevin Lozer, CFP®, who designed this software to accomplish what have historically been two competing goals in the financial services profession: make the financial planning process faster for advisors while making it better for every client. Holistiplan uses optical character recognition (OCR) to read uploaded tax returns and generate client-ready reports that uncover potential financial planning opportunities through an algorithmic program. Financial professionals can then run various scenarios to determine future outcomes. Both Pine and Lozer were financial advisors in independent financial advisory firms prior to starting Holistiplan, which gives them keen insight into what advisors need.

ABOUT SEEDS INVESTOR

Seeds Investor (“Seeds”) grew from the simple idea that investors should be able to align their values with wealth goals and that financial advisors have the power to make that a reality. Founded by Zach Conway, Seeds is B2B software that gives advisors the tools and confidence to engage with clients on their values and goals and meaningfully connect them to personalized multi-asset portfolios. By seamlessly integrating into advisors’ existing workflows, Seeds enables every step of the values-investing experience—from assessment and portfolio construction through ongoing management and reporting. Seeds provides financial advisors the tools they need to uncover what matters to their clients, engage them on a deeper level, and deliver better outcomes.

