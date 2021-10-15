Holiday Shopping Starts Now With Lenovo’s Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

Special promotions and discounted prices are available exclusively at Lenovo.com

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lenovo is kicking off the holiday shopping season with a Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale, where consumers can receive discounts ahead of the highly anticipated Black Friday Sale. This sale runs from October 18 to November 1 and includes significant discounts on laptops, desktops, tablets, monitors, electronics and accessories.

Shoppers can take advantage of deals like ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops for up to 59% off, Yoga 2-in-1 laptops for more than 25% off normal prices and select gaming laptops for less than $1,200. These deals are exclusively available at lenovo.com. The sale culminates on November 1 with a “sneak peek” offer of a Black Friday Sale doorbuster deal, with limited quantities of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (16”) gaming laptop available at only $2,089.99.

Below is a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale*:

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 up to 59% off

Chromebooks starting for less than $320

Gaming laptops for less than $1,200

Up to 28% off Yoga 2-in-1 laptops

Select All in One Desktops for less than $1,250

Select tablets for less than $190

Up to 65% off PC accessories including mice, backpacks, and headsets

“While some consumers wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to begin their holiday shopping, others want to get a head start on finding the perfect gift for their loved ones. The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale was designed with these shoppers in mind. During this early holiday sale period, customers will find great tech gifts for everyone on their holiday list,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo.

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale, visit https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/d/deals/doorbusters/?cid=ca:seo:4vg6mb.

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best availability.

