Holiday Shopping Starts Now with Lenovo’s Black Friday Sale

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lenovo is kicking off the holiday shopping season with its annual Black Friday Sale, where consumers can shop some of the best deals of the year! This sale runs from November 23 to November 25 and includes significant discounts on laptops, desktops, tablets, monitors, electronics and accessories.

Shoppers can take advantage of deals like ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops for up to 59% off, and Yoga 2-in-1 laptops for more than 36% off regular prices. These deals are exclusively available at lenovo.com. The sale includes hourly doorbusters throughout Thanksgiving & Black Friday, including Chromebooks up to 36% off and Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 (15”) gaming laptops available up to 28% off.

With doorbusters dropping hourly from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, up to 70% off select merchandise, and double MyLenovo Rewards points on all purchases, this is a sale you don’t want to miss. Below is a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s Black Friday Sale*:

November 23-24 Item Price Savings Lenovo 100e Gen 2 (11″ AMD) laptop $ 129 55% IdeaPad 3i (15” Intel) laptop $ 714.99 36% Lenovo Smart Clock Essential $ 25.99 71% X1 Carbon Gen 10 $ 2068.32 52% P16 Gen 1 mobile workstation $ 2179 53% Yoga 7 16” laptop $ 1299.99 36% Legion 5i 15” Gen 7 gaming Laptop $ 1,099.99 28%

November 25 Item Price Savings ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 $ 1299.99 59% Lenovo Smart wireless earbuds $ 25.99 80% K300 gaming keyboard $ 36.99 40% Yoga 7 14” laptop $ 919.99 38% Ideacentre 5 gaming desktop $ 1354.99 28% Lenovo Ideapad H100 gaming headset $ 20.99 44% ThinkPad Essential 16” top load bag $ 16.99 55% Smart Clock Standalone Gen 2 with charging pad $ 58.99 51% Chromebook 5i (14″ Intel) – $ 359.99 36%

Plus, don’t forget about the MyLenovo Rewards Program. Customers who sign up and make purchases on lenovo.com get 3% of the purchase price returned to them as MyLenovo Rewards to use on future website purchases. MyLenovo Rewards points may be redeemed when purchasing products and electronics. Learn more at https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/rewards

“Lenovo’s Black Friday Sale is the perfect time for shoppers to purchase great tech gifts for everyone on their holiday list. During this early holiday sale period, customers may stock up on the latest technology at discounted prices,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo.

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale, visit https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/d/deals/doorbusters/?cid=ca:seo:4vg6mb

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

