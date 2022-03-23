Home Business Wire HOLD THE DATE: Western Digital to Host its 2022 Investor Day on...
Business Wire

HOLD THE DATE: Western Digital to Host its 2022 Investor Day on May 10, 2022

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today announced that it will host its 2022 Investor Day on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

The 2022 Investor Day will be held in-person at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco. Western Digital’s CEO David Goeckeler and other senior executives will discuss the company’s long-term strategy with a question and answer session following the presentations. A live webcast of the event will also be available on the Investor Relations website, including a replay after the conclusion of the event.

In addition, Western Digital will hold its “What’s Next” Media & Industry Analyst Day on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the same location. The company will introduce new products across its broad portfolio of storage solutions – from cloud to enterprise to consumer. A live webcast of the event will also be available, including a replay after the conclusion of the event.

Registration and schedule details for both events will be available at a later date.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, SanDisk®, and WD® brands.

© 2022 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Western Digital Corp.


Investor Contact:
T. Peter Andrew

949.672.9655

peter.andrew@wdc.com
investor@wdc.com

Media Contact:
Robin Schultz

408.573.5043

robin.schultz@wdc.com

Articoli correlati

State of the Cybersecurity Workforce: New ISACA Research Shows Highest Retention Difficulties in Years

Business Wire Business Wire -
SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Great Resignation is plaguing industries across the board—but it’s especially challenging within in-demand fields like cybersecurity....
Continua a leggere

T-Mobile Unleashes Innovators to Drive 5G Forward

Business Wire Business Wire -
What’s the news: T-Mobile is announcing a series of bold moves designed to drive developer innovation on 5G. It...
Continua a leggere

Asana Named a Best Workplaces in Ireland for the Third Year in a Row

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced that it has been...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Pyramid Analytics inclusa per il nono anno consecutivo nell’edizione del 2022 del Gartner® Magic...

Business Wire