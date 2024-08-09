Hodinkee Unveils Exclusive Sale Event

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hodinkee, the leading platform for watch content with the largest and most engaged watch community globally, is announcing a site-wide sale event on both shop.hodinkee.com and crownandcaliber.com. The company recently announced a return to its roots, focusing on delivering the world’s best watch content, insurance and Limited Editions, and exiting its e-commerce operations.

With this strategic shift, Hodinkee presents a unique opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors to acquire exceptional timepieces and accessories at remarkable values, underscoring the brand’s commitment to providing its discerning audience with deals during this transitional phase.

Crown & Caliber: The “Final Sale” features an extensive selection of luxury pre-owned watches from prestigious brands such as Rolex, Omega, Patek Philippe, Cartier, among others. Visit www.crownandcaliber.com to explore these extraordinary offers while supplies last.

Hodinkee Shop: The “Last Chance” collection on shop.hodinkee.com includes a curated range of new and pre-owned timepieces, and accessories. This is a rare opportunity to obtain sought-after items at exceptional prices.

Benjamin Clymer, Founder of Hodinkee, commented, “As Hodinkee returns to its foundational principles, concentrating on delivering superior editorial content, this sale provides an opportunity for customers to benefit from our distinctive collections. We are excited to see these fine timepieces appreciated by enthusiasts worldwide.”

The company has partnered with SB360 Capital Partners, a renowned firm for luxury diamond and jewelry assets, to support the sale. For more information and to shop the inventory, please visit crownandcaliber.com and shop.hodinkee.com.

About Hodinkee

Founded in 2008, Hodinkee stands as the leading source of watch content, renowned for its comprehensive reviews, insights, and news in the world of horology. With a steadfast commitment to quality and excellence, Hodinkee continues to celebrate the artistry and precision of timepieces through its distinguished editorial content.

About SB360 Capital Partners – SB360 Capital Partners (sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, is one of North America’s leading asset realization and merchant banking firms. The firm invests equity capital to support growth opportunities, fund business turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses navigating change. SB360 encompasses business groups involved in advisory services, asset disposition, luxury diamond and jewelry assets, new store sets, and commercial real estate advisory and investment. SB360’s principals hold extensive financial interests in internationally recognized retail and wholesale companies, consumer brands, financial service operations, and commercial, residential and industrial real estate properties.

