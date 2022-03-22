Home Business Wire HKW Invests Into Leading AI-Driven Enterprise Business Intelligence and Decision Making Platform
HKW Invests Into Leading AI-Driven Enterprise Business Intelligence and Decision Making Platform

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HKW, a middle-market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented companies, has made a strategic investment in Draup, Inc. (“Draup”), a leading provider of AI-driven data intelligence solutions for corporate leaders across both sales & marketing and human resources. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Draup’s AI solutions collect and integrate millions of data points, enabling sales and human resources teams. Draup enables critical use cases such as account-based planning and microtargeting in sales. In human resources, Draup powers recruitment and workforce planning.

Draup’s unique data collection, integration, and modeling platform enables enterprises to make critical go-to-market and talent management decisions with confidence and precision,” said Daniel Kim, Partner HKW. “We look forward to partnering with Draup’s management to continue their expansion.”

We started this journey because we saw a unique opportunity in optimizing the steps involved in delivering actionable insights through AI for human resources and sales. The investment from HKW will help us make significant product investments and add exponential value for our customers,” said Vijay Swaminathan, Co-Founder & CEO, Draup.

At Draup, we are disrupting the decision-making processes for sales and talent leaders by leveraging the power of new-age technologies, unique data assets, and innovative frameworks. We are excited to partner with HKW to expand our platform capabilities and generate significant growth,” said Vamsee Tirukkala, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer, Draup.

Draup has spent years honing its AI-driven offerings to become the reference solution for highly actionable business intelligence across two important functions of enterprise customers,” said Rick Ammar, Principal HKW. “We’re excited to work with Draup’s management team to further accelerate the business into its next chapter of growth and beyond.”

For additional information on Draup, please visit draup.com.

About HKW

HKW is a middle-market private equity firm investing in companies with talented management teams in the US and Canada. HKW targets companies in the Technology, Business Services, and Health & Wellness sectors. Since 1982, HKW has sponsored 66 platform transactions of lower middle-market companies throughout North America and 71 add-on acquisitions. For more information on HKW, please visit hkwinc.com.

Advisors

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP (“Taft”) served as legal advisor to HKW. For information on Taft, please visit www.taftlaw.com.

