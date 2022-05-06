HKW Announces Promotion of Michael Foisy to President

Promotion to President will enhance HKW’s ability to move forward

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HKW, an Indianapolis-based middle-market private equity firm, is announcing today Michael Foisy’s promotion to President. Mr. Foisy joined HKW in 2008 to help build out the operations pillar by optimizing HKW portfolio company operations. Over the last 14 years, Mr. Foisy has played a significant role in the evolution of HKW.





“Mike’s history with HKW began as an executive with Control Devices, a prior HKW portfolio company,” said Ted Kramer, CEO at HKW. “His combined experience and talent in finance and operations has been a key component in improving HKW’s portfolio company efficiencies. His success in these areas has led him to become President of HKW. He is a ‘pros pro’ in our industry, and his elevation to President will enhance the firm’s capabilities to improve focus areas.”

“I am proud to take on the role as President of HKW, a firm I have been connected to for nearly 30 years,” said Mike Foisy, President at HKW. “Beginning in the early days at Control Devices and nearly 14 years overseeing operations for HKW portfolio companies has given me more gratification than I could ever imagine. I am excited to apply my operations skills to a greater role within the firm and to work closely with Ted driving HKW forward.”

Prior to joining HKW, Mr. Foisy was Business Unit Manager at Sensata Technologies. Mr. Foisy also held various Finance and Operations roles at Honeywell, First Technology, and Control Devices, Inc. Currently, Mr. Foisy serves as Chairman of the Board for several HKW portfolio companies, including Brant InStore, Civix, PANOS Brands, and UAG – Urban Armor Gear.

About HKW

HKW is a middle-market private equity firm investing in companies with talented management teams in the US and Canada. HKW targets companies in Technology, Health & Wellness, and Business Services sectors. Since 1982, HKW has sponsored 66 platform transactions of lower middle-market companies throughout North America and 72 add-on acquisitions. For more information on HKW, please visit hkwinc.com.

