HKSTP and Infineon Launch Co-Incubation Programme to Accelerate Microelectronics Innovation and Propel Startups to Success

Partnership with global semiconductor leader will fast-track commercialisation and adoption of mobility, IoT and big data technologies and advance smart city innovation

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has partnered with global semiconductor leader Infineon Technologies Hong Kong Limited (Infineon) in a strategic co-incubation programme to fulfil the innovation potential of up-and-coming startups seeking to unlock huge microelectronics potential of the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The three-year programme is aimed at nurturing high-potential startups in the fast-growing microelectronics sector, fuelled today by surging growth in mobility, edge computing and smart city developments. Infineon has become park company of HKSTP since 2014 and located in the Hong Kong Science Park. As a global leader in energy efficiency, mobility, security, IoT and big data technologies, Infineon is the ideal partner in grooming startups and partnering with them to transform innovative ideas into marketable products and solutions.

This latest partnership is one of HKSTP’s series of co-incubation programmes with sector leaders in industry, government, academia and technology to support startups with the full capabilities of this powerful innovation network.

Albert Wong, CEO at HKSTP, said: “HKSTP is partnering world-class innovators like Infineon to provide crucial support and opportunities to high-potential startups facing the most critical stage of growth in their innovation journey. We invite passionate ambitious students and innovators from around the world to join our growing eco-system offering world-class expertise, infrastructure and capabilities to fast-track microelectronics commercialisation and adoption. Partnerships like this will further elevate Hong Kong and the GBA as a global hub for advanced electronics innovation, manufacturing and market opportunity.”

David Poon, Senior Vice President & Greater China Head of Power & Sensor Systems, Infineon Technologies and Managing Director, Infineon Technologies Hong Kong Limited, said: “As one of the top 10 semiconductor companies in the world, Infineon plays a key role in making life easier, safer and greener – with microelectronics that link the real and the digital worlds. This co-incubation partnership with HKSTP enables us to work with leading startups at the cutting edge of innovation to help them progress towards success, while adding incredible value to our own mission to leverage the power of microelectronics in shaping the business and world of tomorrow.”

The toughest period for many early-stage startups is when turning their ideas into viable product and finding use cases to drive market adoption. Testing, pilot trials, exploring market opportunities require extensive time, effort, infrastructure and critical partnerships.

With the launch of the co-incubation programme, Infineon will share their expertise through conducting a series of theme-specific training sessions on power and sensor systems; cooperate with the right startup partners on various trial projects and driving new business opportunities; and leverage their leading-edge technologies to create more value for the start-up community in Hong Kong.

Over the past few years, Infineon has been actively collaborating with the HKSTP on various activities such as the building of the HKSTP Data Analytics Platform, utilizing Infineon radar sensors in applications relating to smart people flow management systems, smart building access & lighting management systems and smart parking systems, all of which help to enhance the development of smart city environments. Infineon has an extensive list of existing partners covering many of these areas that highlight the cutting-edge microelectronics innovation that the co-incubation aims to emulate.

Startups joining the HKSTP-Infineon Co-incubation programme can also leverage dedicated testing and market validation facilities at HKSTP to further accelerate the journey to growth and success. The HKSTP Sensor Lab provides a dedicated hardware hub to support the full research and development cycle of micro sensors and associated devices, including sensor design, fabrication and pilot runs, packaging, and testing. While HKSTP’s STP Platform helps startups and corporate partners to co-create, realise and visualise technology at its full potential. Extensive data collaboration and virtual lab capabilities allow startups to test, pilot and validate their technology in simulated and real-life user scenarios.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has for 20 continuous years committed to building up Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub to propel success for local and global pioneers today and tomorrow. HKSTP has established a thriving I&T ecosystem that is home to three unicorns and Hong Kong’s leading R&D hub with over 11,000 research professionals and over 1,000 technology companies focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.

Established in 2001, we attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation and technology for entrepreneurs on their journey of growth in Hong Kong, to the Greater Bay Area, Asia and beyond. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of the Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three InnoParks are realizing a vision of re-industrialisation for Hong Kong. The goal is sectors like advanced manufacturing, electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.

Through our infrastructure, services, expertise and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish innovation and technology as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing Hong Kong’s international I&T hub status as a launchpad for global growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org

About Infineon

The predecessor of Infineon Technologies AG, Siemens Semiconductor Division, set up its Hong Kong subsidiary in 1994 and officially entered the China mainland market in 1995. At present, Infineon has about 2600 employees in China, which has become an important driving force for Infineon’s global business development. Infineon has established a complete value chain in China covering application R&D, production, sales, marketing and technical support etc. Infineon has also developed in-depth cooperation with leading companies, universities and colleges in sales, application technology development and talent training.

More information about Infineon is available at www.infineon.com

