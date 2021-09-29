Hiya Branded Call and Secure Call Now Available on Google and Samsung Smartphones

New OEM integrations grow the Hiya network to over 200 million users worldwide

As 94% of unknown calls go unanswered, Hiya’s branded and secure calls enable businesses to get their calls answered, protect their brand identity, and improve business performance

The Hiya network has expanded to deliver branded and secure calls to tens of millions of smartphones using Google’s Phone App

Samsung, which has already enabled Hiya Branded Call on its smartphones through the Smart Call service, is adding Hiya’s Secure Call feature to protect businesses and consumers from telemarketing crime

Enterprise customers can learn more about the Hiya network by visiting hiya.com/connect

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, today announced that Branded Call and Secure Call are available on Samsung smartphones and smartphones using Google’s Phone App worldwide. These new integrations with some of the most widely used smartphones globally increase Hiya’s network to over 200 million users, giving enterprise customers unparalleled reach and influence over their outbound calls while protecting consumers from telemarketing crime.

Hiya’s Branded Call and Secure Call services work together to deliver a better voice experience for enterprises and consumers. Branded Call enables enterprises to deliver their name, logo, and call reason to their customer’s device, improving answer rates and unlocking the value of the voice channel. Secure Call protects enterprises and consumers from telemarketing crime by authenticating all business calls and stopping calls that are spoofed by scammers. By integrating these services at the device level, enterprises have full control over the outcome of their outbound calls.

“We’re excited to continue to grow our network by adding Google and expanding our service with Samsung—two incredible partners that will enable enterprises to consistently deliver branded and secure calls to more customers,” said Kush Parikh, president at Hiya. “The power of the Hiya network is the quality and consistency that comes from being embedded at the device and network level. We don’t rely on static registries or apps, so enterprises can deliver a consistent experience to every user on our network.”

Hiya Network Expands to include Google’s Phone App

By adding Google’s Phone App to the Hiya network, all Google Pixel smartphones and Android devices using Google’s Phone App will deliver branded and secure calls. Customers will see the company’s branding, including name and logo, and a check mark that signals the business has been authenticated and the call is legitimate. Existing Hiya enterprise customers are now able to reach their customers on Google smartphones and Android devices at no additional cost while new Hiya customers gain instant access to the Hiya network.

Samsung Rolls Out Secure Call

With telemarketing crime on the rise, Samsung has rolled out Hiya Secure Call to authenticate voice calls and prevent scammers from spoofing legitimate businesses. Secure Call will be available on Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and all other Samsung smartphones eligible for the latest software upgrade. In a recent survey, 62% of consumers knowingly received a spoof call in 2020. Businesses bore the brunt of this telemarketing crime as nearly half of the customers who received a spoofed call were suspicious of all subsequent calls from the spoofed business. To combat this problem, Samsung has enabled Secure Call, Hiya’s patented anti-fraud capability that goes beyond government regulations, such as STIR/SHAKEN in the United States, to give enterprises complete control over calls made from their phone numbers and protect consumers from scams. Secure Call authenticates all calls coming from a legitimate business and, if the call is determined to be a spoof call by Hiya’s fraud filter, businesses can choose to either strip identity or terminate the call altogether.

The Hiya Network Continues to Grow

The Hiya network continues to grow at a rapid pace, adding more than 70 million new users in the past 12 months. The Hiya network now reaches more than 200 million users worldwide, primarily through integrations at the device and network level. These deep integrations accelerate the reach of Hiya’s services and, more importantly, empower enterprise customers with unsurpassed control over their outbound calls.

About Hiya

Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers, and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world’s leading Voice Performance Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya’s SaaS applications, Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serve more than 200 million users, power services like AT&T Call Protect and Samsung Smart Call, and deliver voice performance insights to businesses across the globe. Learn more at www.hiya.com.

Contacts

Mike Ferris



mferris@hiya.com

(425) 835-3673