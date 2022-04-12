Hitachi Vantara Federal Names Ryan Hinkle Director, Federal Sales

Seasoned Government Technology Veteran to Accelerate Market Growth and Increase Visibility within Federal Market

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hitachi Vantara Federal (the “Company”), a FOCI-mitigated subsidiary of Hitachi Vantara, today named Ryan Hinkle Director of Federal Sales, where he will be tasked with overseeing the company’s sales division and driving growth within the federal market.





“Ryan demonstrates a unique ability to understand the technology needs of our public sector customers, helping them find the dynamic solutions necessary to advance their missions,” said Mark Serway, Chief Executive Officer of Hitachi Vantara Federal. “With over a decade of front-line sales, business development and operations experience, Ryan possesses the forward-looking insight and skills necessary to identify new opportunities, generate growth, and tackle the needs of our federal partners.”

A veteran sales executive with a track record of managing and growing strategic accounts and solution verticals, Hinkle will focus on accelerating visibility for Hitachi Vantara Federal’s market-leading technology in support of federal technology initiatives. In this role, he will develop and strengthen relationships within the public sector, advising government agencies on data modernization initiatives and ensuring preparedness for current and future information demands.

“Given the requirements of federal agencies, modernization efforts are critical to ensure that mission objectives are met while implementing technology that addresses current demands and future needs,” said Ryan Hinkle, Director of Federal Sales. “I’m excited to work with the team at Hitachi Vantara Federal and our federal partners to deliver resilient and secure solutions that empower agencies to maximize their resources and more effectively meet mission needs.”

Prior to joining Hitachi Vantara Federal, Hinkle held sales positions with leading technology companies such as Dell and TEKsystems. In addition, he holds an MBA from Coastal Carolina University.

About Hitachi Vantara Federal Corporation

Hitachi Vantara Federal guides federal agencies from what’s now to what’s next. We bring together an unmatched portfolio of edge-to-core-to-cloud infrastructure, AI and analytics, and industrial expertise to empower our customers’ digital missions and propel our nation forward. We are driven to provide competitive advantage to the United States federal government in the digital domains that matter most: the data center, data operations, and digital transformation. Hitachi Vantara Federal is a FOCI-mitigated subsidiary of Hitachi Vantara. Visit us at hitachivantarafederal.com.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., guides our customers from what’s now to what’s next by solving their digital challenges. Working alongside each customer, we apply our unmatched industrial and digital capabilities to their data and applications to benefit both business and society. More than 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara to help them develop new revenue streams, unlock competitive advantages, lower costs, enhance customer experiences, and deliver social and environmental value. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) totaled 8,767.2 billion yen ($80.4 billion), and it employed approximately 301,000 people worldwide. Hitachi drives digital innovation across five sectors – Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT – through Lumada, Hitachi’s advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. Its purpose is to deliver solutions that increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at https://www.hitachi.com.

