Hiro Capital Celebrates Award of Knighthood to Co-Founding Partner, Sir Ian Livingstone, in Recognition of His Service to Video Games

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Hiro Capital is proud to announce that its co-founding Partner, Ian Livingstone has been granted the title of Knight Bachelor by HRH Queen Elizabeth II. Sir Ian is best known as one of the founders of Games Workshop (Warhammer) and Eidos (Lara Croft Tomb Raider) and as the creator of the Fighting Fantasy series of adventure game novels. Over the course of his legendary career, Sir Ian has made innumerable contributions to the art and industry of video and role-playing games. Three of Ian’s recent investments – Tonic Games (Fall Guys), Playdemic (Golfclash), and Sumo Digital – were acquired in 2021 at unicorn valuations and Hiro Capital has made 20 early-stage games investments in the last 2 years.





“With 5 unicorn scale games start-ups under his knightly belt, Hiro Capital is proud to celebrate Sir Ian’s knighthood. His bravery, chivalry, courtliness, and hermetical talents make him one of the most powerful paladins in video games. We are proud to have Sir Ian co-leading the Hiro Capital guild of mages and sell-swords as we ride forward into the Metaverse of 2022,” said Luke Alvarez and Cherry Freeman, Hiro co-founders.

“Simply put, it is a huge honor for me and great recognition for the UK games industry. The industry has come a long way since I founded my first startup and I believe more than ever in Games and Gameplay as a global force for good.” – said Sir Ian Livingstone.

Ian also recently founded the Livingstone Academy, which opened its doors in September – an all-through school for ages four to eighteen that aims to give its students the tools they need to succeed as young creators in a digital world. Find out more – https://www.livingstone-aspirations.org/

Hiro Capital: Investors in the Future

Hiro Capital is a London / Luxembourg technology Venture Capital fund which invests in UK, US, and European innovators in Games, IP, Metaverse Technology, Web 3.0, Esports, and Gamified Fitness. Hiro Capital generally invests at Seed through Series A and B stages. We invest both in front-end Content creators in Games, IP, Esports, and Digital Fitness and in deep tech Metaverse and Web 3.0 applications of Cloud, Mobile, Streaming, Creator Tools, Big Data, AI, Wearables, AR, and VR. – https://hiro.capital/

Contacts

PR Contact

Bill Murphy



Bill@TeamCriticalHit.com