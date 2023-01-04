<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
HireRight to Attend 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) (“HireRight” or the “Company”), a leading provider of background screening services, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Guy Abramo, and its Chief Financial Officer, Tom Spaeth, will be presenting at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place in New York City on Tuesday January 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be posted on the investor page of HireRight’s website, and can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/hrt/2085718. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About HireRight

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 39,000 customers across the globe. We offer our services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into our customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2021, we screened over 29 million job applicants, employees and contractors for our customers and processed over 110 million screens. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com or contact InvestorRelations@HireRight.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Investor.Relations@HireRight.com
+1 949-528-1000

Media:
Media.Relations@HireRight.com

