HireRight to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HireRight (NYSE: HRT) today announced it will release fourth quarter 2021 earnings results after the market close on Monday, March 21, 2022. Management will discuss the results on a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, March 21, 2022. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-855-327-6837. The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously on the HireRight website at https://ir.hireright.com/. A replay of the call will be available until midnight, Monday, April 4, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 10017689.

HireRight provides comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for more than 40,000 customers across the globe. HireRight offers services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into their customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2020, HireRight screened over 20 million job applicants, employees and contractors for its customers.

