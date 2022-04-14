Home Business Wire HireRight to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results
HireRight to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HireRight (NYSE: HRT) today announced it will release first quarter 2022 earnings results after the market close on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Management will discuss the results on a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, May 12, 2022. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-855-327-6837. The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously on the HireRight website at https://ir.hireright.com/. A replay of the call will be available until midnight, Thursday, May 26, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 10018360.

About HireRight

HireRight provides comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for more than 40,000 customers across the globe. HireRight offers services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into its customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2021, HireRight screened over 29 million job applicants, employees and contractors for its customers. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com or contact InvestorRelations@HireRight.com.

