HireRight Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

– Revenues Grew 32% over Prior Year –

– Raised More than $390 Million in Net Proceeds from Initial Public Offering –

– Announces Full-year Guidance for 2022 –

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HireRight Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: HRT) (“HireRight” or the “Company”), a leading provider of background screening services, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Company completed its IPO in November 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020:

Revenues of $198.5 million increased 32.3% from $150.1 million

Operating income of $7.3 million improved from operating loss of $0.2 million

Net loss of $13.0 million improved from net loss of $19.1 million

Adjusted net income of $22.7 million improved from adjusted net loss of $3.2 million

Earnings (loss) per share (“EPS”) of $(0.18) improved compared to loss per share of $(0.33)

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.32, up from Adjusted Diluted EPS of $(0.06)

Full Year 2021 Highlights Compared to Full Year 2020:

Revenues of $730.1 million increased 35.1% from $540.2 million

Operating income of $56.7 million improved from operating loss of $12.1 million

Net loss of $21.3 million improved from net loss of $92.1 million

Adjusted net income of $75.3 million improved from adjusted net loss of $0.9 million

Earnings (loss) per share (“EPS”) of $(0.35) compared to EPS of $(1.61)

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.24, up from Adjusted Diluted EPS of $(0.02)

“We completed a transformational year on a high note with record results and growing demand for our services following our initial public offering,” said HireRight President and CEO Guy Abramo. “We grew fourth quarter revenues 32% over the prior year period, and both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS more than doubled. The strength of our leadership in this industry continues to be evidenced through our marquee customer base in the healthcare, technology, financial services and transportation industries. We are trusted by the leading companies in each of those industries to deliver the highest quality, timely and compliant background solutions to protect their businesses.

Additionally, we are pleased to expand our leadership abroad with more than 15% of our background screens completed on employees and applicants based outside the U.S. Our internationally driven revenue reached more than $100 million during 2021 and is growing at double digit rates. Our focus for 2022 is on automation and related margin expansion, and I am pleased with our progress to date and look forward to the initial deployments this year. Our guidance for the new year demonstrates the earnings power of our business and the sharp focus of our entire team on creating meaningful long-term shareholder value.”

Liquidity and Capital Resources

In connection with our initial public offering, the Company received net proceeds of $393.5 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs payable by the Company. The Company used $215.0 million of the net proceeds for repayment, in full, of its second lien term loan facility and $100.0 million of the net proceeds to repay, in part, its first lien term loan facility. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $98.2 million in available borrowing capacity under the Revolving Credit Facility, after utilizing approximately $1.8 million for letters of credit.

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021, totaled $111.0 million.

The Company generated $47.5 million of cash from operations for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to cash from operations of $16.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Full-Year Outlook

Based on current expectations, HireRight is providing the Company’s initial full-year 2022 outlook as set forth in the table below:

Estimated Low Estimated High (in thousands, except per share data) Revenues $ 805,000 $ 820,000 Adjusted net income (1) $ 105,000 $ 115,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 180,000 $ 190,000 Diluted adjusted EPS (1) $ 1.32 $ 1.45

(1) A reconciliation of the guidance for the Non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS in the table above cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on the Company’s future Non-GAAP financial measures.

About HireRight

HireRight provides comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for more than 40,000 customers across the globe. HireRight offers services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into its customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2021, HireRight screened over 29 million job applicants, employees and contractors for its customers. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com or contact InvestorRelations@HireRight.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), HireRight presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A “non-GAAP financial measure” is a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance that excludes amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, or includes amounts that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of operations, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.

We believe that our non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. These measures should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Additionally, our non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently than similar measures used by other companies in our industry, thereby diminishing their utility for comparison purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided as schedules attached to this release.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents, as applicable for the period, net income (loss) before provision for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, equity-based compensation, realized and unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange, merger integration expenses, legal settlement costs outside the normal course of business, and other items management believes are not representative of the Company’s core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure that management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess our:

Operating performance as compared to other publicly traded companies without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis;

Ability to generate cash flow;

Ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

Viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

In addition to Adjusted EBITDA, management believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a strong indicator of our overall operating performance and is useful to our management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for amortization of acquired intangible assets, equity-based compensation, realized and unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange, merger integration expenses, legal settlement costs outside the normal course of business, and other items management believes are not representative of the Company’s core operations, to which we apply an adjusted effective tax rate. Beginning with the fourth quarter of the year ended December 31, 2021, we have incorporated the amortization of acquired intangibles in our definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), as it provides for a more direct comparison to our peers. See the footnotes to the table below for a description of certain of these adjustments. We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) for the applicable period. We believe Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is useful in helping investors and analysts to better evaluate our per share operating performance across reporting periods and to compare our performance to that of our peer companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and management’s comments on the fourth quarter results conference call mentioned above include forward-looking statements, including statements related to management’s outlook for 2022. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and management’s beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID‐19 pandemic on our business, our consultants and employees, and the overall economy; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; the fact that our net revenue may be affected by adverse economic conditions; the aggressive competition we face; our heavy reliance on information management systems; the significant risk of liability we face in the services we perform; the fact that data security, data privacy and data protection laws and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may limit the use of our services and adversely affect our business; social, political, regulatory and legal risks in markets where we operate; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived assets; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; our ability to access additional credit; and the increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and targeted cyber-related attacks that could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2022, in particular the sections of that document entitled “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements,” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

HireRight Holdings Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands, except unit, share, and per share data) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,032 $ 19,077 Restricted cash 5,182 4,982 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,284 and $3,919 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 142,473 107,800 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,583 18,221 Total current assets 277,270 150,080 Property and equipment, net 11,127 17,486 Intangible assets, net 389,483 448,816 Goodwill 819,538 820,032 Other non-current assets 26,344 17,238 Total assets $ 1,523,762 $ 1,453,652 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,688 $ 24,608 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 75,294 56,809 Accrued salaries and payroll 29,280 23,125 Derivative instruments, short-term 16,662 18,258 Debt, current portion 8,350 8,350 Total current liabilities 143,274 131,150 Debt, long-term portion 688,683 1,013,397 Derivative instruments, long-term 11,444 35,317 Tax receivable agreement liability 210,639 — Deferred taxes 14,765 13,567 Other non-current liabilities 9,240 3,334 Total liabilities 1,078,045 1,196,765 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 100,000,000 shares; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 — — Class A Units – 57,168,291 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 — 590,711 Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 79,392,937 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 79 — Additional paid in capital 793,382 15,360 Accumulated deficit (360,364 ) (339,061 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12,620 (10,123 ) Total stockholders’ equity 445,717 256,887 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,523,762 $ 1,453,652

HireRight Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues $ 198,534 $ 150,103 $ 730,056 $ 540,224 Expenses Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 110,839 86,702 406,671 301,845 Selling, general and administrative 58,037 44,996 188,298 173,579 Depreciation and amortization 22,344 18,649 78,357 76,932 Total expenses 191,220 150,347 673,326 552,356 Operating income (loss) 7,314 (244 ) 56,730 (12,132 ) Other expenses Interest expense 20,141 18,188 74,815 75,118 Other expense, net 407 261 532 889 Total other expenses 20,548 18,449 75,347 76,007 Loss before income taxes (13,234 ) (18,693 ) (18,617 ) (88,139 ) Income tax expense (268 ) 448 2,686 3,938 Net loss $ (12,966 ) $ (19,141 ) $ (21,303 ) $ (92,077 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (1.61 ) Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (1.61 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 71,661,888 57,168,291 60,821,472 57,168,291 Diluted 71,661,888 57,168,291 60,821,472 57,168,291

HireRight Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (21,303 ) $ (92,077 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 78,357 76,932 Deferred income taxes 1,485 2,903 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,080 4,036 Amortization of contract assets 3,796 2,984 Stock-based compensation 4,528 3,218 Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,006 — Other non-cash charges, net (311 ) 1,731 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of businesses acquired: Accounts receivable (35,745 ) (10,245 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 240 1,408 Other non-current assets (13,375 ) (4,181 ) Accounts payable (10,994 ) 7,767 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,487 12,020 Accrued salaries and payroll 6,156 9,518 Other non-current liabilities 7,067 412 Net cash provided by operating activities 47,474 16,426 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (6,228 ) (5,707 ) Capitalized software development (7,809 ) (6,403 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (96 ) Net cash used in investing activities (14,037 ) (12,206 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 399,044 — Payment of initial public offering issuance costs (5,543 ) — Repayments of debt (323,350 ) (8,350 ) Borrowings on line of credit 30,000 50,000 Repayments on line of credit (40,000 ) (40,000 ) Payments of third-party costs related to debt extinguishment (164 ) — Payment of capital lease obligations — (446 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (1,000 ) Payment of holdbacks — (1,188 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 59,987 (984 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 93,424 3,236 Effect of exchange rates (1,269 ) (357 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of year $ 24,059 $ 21,180 End of year $ 116,214 $ 24,059 Cash paid for Interest $ 65,530 $ 71,043 Income taxes $ 1,019 $ 1,131 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities Recognition of liability under tax receivable agreement $ 210,639 $ — Unpaid property and equipment and capitalized software purchases $ 1,526 $ 1,216

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

The following table reconciles our non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to our most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net loss $ (12,966 ) $ (19,141 ) $ (21,303 ) $ (92,077 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (268 ) 448 2,686 3,938 Interest expense 20,141 18,188 74,815 75,118 Depreciation and amortization 22,344 18,649 78,357 76,932 EBITDA 29,251 18,144 134,555 63,911 Equity-based compensation 2,035 648 4,528 3,218 Realized and unrealized gain on foreign exchange 299 261 424 889 Merger integration expenses (1) (623 ) 800 551 10,055 Technology investments (2) 1,877 — 3,567 — Other items (3) 9,913 179 16,572 14,855 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,752 $ 20,032 $ 160,197 $ 92,928

(1) Merger integration expenses consist primarily of information technology (“IT”) related costs including personnel expenses, professional and service fees associated with the integration of customers and operations of General Information Services (“GIS”) Group, which commenced in July 2018 and was substantially completed by the end of 2020. (2) Technology investments represent discovery phase costs associated with various technology initiatives that are intended to achieve greater operational efficiencies. (3) Other items include (i) exit costs of $8.7 million and $10.2 million associated with certain of our facilities during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, and (ii) costs of $0.6 million and $5.0 million related to the preparation of the Company’s initial public offering during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Other items for the three months ended December 31, 2020 primarily include costs related to the preparation of the Company’s initial public offering. Other items for the year ended December 31, 2020 include (i) $12.1 million of legal settlement costs associated with a single litigation matter related to a predecessor entity of the Company for a claim dating back to 2009, and (ii) $2.5 million of severance costs incurred in connection with reducing our employee headcount to right-size our business in response to COVID-19 during the year ended December 31, 2020.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net loss $ (12,966 ) $ (19,141 ) $ (21,303 ) $ (92,077 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (268 ) 448 2,686 3,938 Loss before income taxes (13,234 ) (18,693 ) (18,617 ) (88,139 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15,541 15,422 63,059 62,094 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1) 5,170 — 5,170 — Equity-based compensation 2,035 648 4,528 3,218 Realized and unrealized gain on foreign exchange 299 261 424 889 Merger integration expenses (2) (623 ) 800 551 10,055 Technology investments (3) 1,877 — 3,567 — Other items (4) 10,370 179 17,029 14,855 Adjusted income before income taxes 21,435 (1,383 ) 75,711 2,972 Adjusted income taxes (5) (1,218 ) 1,792 401 3,855 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 22,653 $ (3,175 ) $ 75,310 $ (883 )

The following table sets forth the calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted net loss per share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (1.61 ) Income tax (benefit) expense — 0.01 0.04 0.07 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.22 0.27 1.04 1.08 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1) 0.07 — 0.09 — Equity-based compensation 0.03 0.01 0.07 0.06 Realized and unrealized gain on foreign exchange — — 0.01 0.02 Merger integration expenses (2) (0.01 ) 0.01 0.01 0.17 Technology investments (3) 0.03 — 0.06 — Other items (4) 0.14 — 0.28 0.26 Adjusted income taxes (5) 0.02 (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.32 $ (0.06 ) $ 1.24 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted 71,661,888 57,168,291 60,821,472 57,168,291 Options and restricted stock units not included in weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding — — — — Weighted average diluted number of shares outstanding 71,661,888 57,168,291 60,821,472 57,168,291

