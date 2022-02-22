HireRight Launches Mexico Subsidiary, Bolstering Offerings In Latin America

MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HireRight (NYSE: HRT), a leading provider of global background screening services and workforce solutions, now has a legally incorporated subsidiary in Mexico, allowing more targeted regional support for their growing customer base in Latin America.

Although HireRight has been supporting customers from its Mexico City location since 2018, having a legally incorporated subsidiary in the country allows more region-specific services under the leadership of local Mexico-based team members. Customers contracting with HireRight Mexico can receive invoices and make payments in Mexican pesos. This change reflects HireRight’s status as a global yet local supplier for customers in the region, many of whom are Fortune 500 companies in the financial, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunication industries.

HireRight has experienced significant growth in Latin America as multi-national employers adopt and expand global employment screening programs. Evolving legislation in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico reflect a growing regional interest in information verifications. This suggests that regional employers should establish procedures for employment screening to help mitigate risk within the candidate selection process.

“We are excited to continue our global expansion with HireRight’s official legal incorporation of a subsidiary in Mexico,” said Guy Abramo, President and CEO at HireRight. “This underscores our continued commitment to the region of Latin America and highlights our recognition of the vast potential and talent in this market. We look forward to further strengthening HireRight’s connection with our regional customers and continuing to meet the demands of an evolving industry.”

In addition to its existing account management and sales presence in Mexico, HireRight has continued to invest in its service delivery capabilities, including a new local verifications/research team and repositioning other regional business functions, including finance, recruiting and IT into Mexico. Additionally, HireRight offers Spanish-speaking customer service representatives.

“HireRight’s continued investments, including our new HireRight Mexico office, demonstrate our commitment to delivering the local support both within this country and within the broader region of Latin America,” said Ryan Christensen, General Manager of Latin America at HireRight. “We have several exciting initiatives currently in play that will help to further scale locally and continue to improve how we service customers in the region.”

