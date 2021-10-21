HireRight Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HireRight today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 22,222,222 shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $21.00 and $24.00 per share. As part of the offering, HireRight expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,333,333 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. HireRight has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HRT.”

Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead bookrunners for the proposed offering. Barclays, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, William Blair, Baird, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Stifel and Truist Securities will act as bookrunners for the proposed offering. Citizens Capital Markets, SPC Capital Markets LLC, Penserra Securities LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Roberts & Ryan will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained when available from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, telephone: 1-800-221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About HireRight

HireRight provides comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for more than 40,000 customers across the globe. HireRight offers services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into their customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2020, HireRight screened over 20 million job applicants, employees and contractors for its customers.

Contacts

Investors:



Investor.Relations@HireRight.com

Media:



Media.Relations@HireRight.com