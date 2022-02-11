Home Business Wire Hippo to Report Fourth Quarter Financial Results on March 10, 2022
Hippo to Report Fourth Quarter Financial Results on March 10, 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hippo (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, today announced the company’s fourth quarter financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. ET on that day. A shareholder letter with the financial results will be accessible from the investor relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date:

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Dial-in:

844-200-6205 (U.S.) / +1 929-526-1599 (International)

Conf ID:

646951

 

Webcast:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3574669/E78B8CADD462156249E8FA667051E81D

 

A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.hippo.com/

About Hippo

Hippo’s goal is to make homes safer and better protected so customers spend less time worrying about the burdens of homeownership and more time enjoying their homes and the life within. Harnessing real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services, we are creating the first integrated home protection platform. Hippo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas and insurance products available to more than 80 percent of U.S. homeowners in 37 states. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with commercial and personal lines products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing information, visit http://www.hippo.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Cliff Gallant, VP of Investor Relations

investors@hippo.com

Press:
press@hippo.com

