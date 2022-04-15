Hippo to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 13, 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hippo (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, today announced the company’s first quarter financial results will be released prior to the market open on Friday, May 13, 2022. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. ET on that day. A shareholder letter with the financial results will be accessible from the investor relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: Friday, May 13, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 844-200-6205 (U.S.) / +1 929-526-1599 (International) Conf ID: 650753 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3726041/7018ABB129753C107EC09C3273EECB94 A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.hippo.com/

About Hippo

Hippo’s goal is to make homes safer and better protected so customers spend less time worrying about the burdens of homeownership and more time enjoying their homes and the life within. Harnessing real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services, we are creating the first integrated home protection platform. Hippo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas and insurance products available to more than 80 percent of U.S. homeowners in 37 states. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with commercial and personal lines products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing information, visit http://www.hippo.com.

