Hip2Save Announces 25 Days of Christmas & Black Friday Giveaways

Cost-Conscious Lifestyle & Shopping Site is giving away over $50,000+ worth of prizes and gift cards during the Holiday Season

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hip2Save, a money-saving lifestyle & shopping website that helps consumers shop smarter, has announced the kick-off of their annual “25 Days of Christmas” giveaway.

Each weekday, starting today through December 9, Hip2Save will give away hundreds of prizes away. A new prize will be revealed daily, and winners will be drawn and announced at the conclusion of the giveaway (one entry allowed per household, per day). Prizes range from home appliances to furniture to beauty products, and much more.

Hip2Save will also be hosting their Black Friday Amazon gift card giveaway, which will take place on Friday, November 25, for one day. The company will give away 4 Amazon gift cards every hour ranging from $5 to $100 in value, for 12 hours (7am MT – 7pm MT). You only need to enter this giveaway once and you must enter by 11:59 pm on Thursday, November 24th. Hip2Save will draw names every hour and will alert winners, who have 1 hour to claim their prize.

Hip2Save hosts giveaways on a regular basis throughout the year, but their holiday giveaway is the most epic of them all. “This is my favorite time of the year,” said Collin Morgan, Founder of Hip2Save. “Hip2Save loves gifting our community and having the ability to give away so many gifts during the holiday season means so much! We are so excited to put a smile on so many faces.”

Enter the 25 Days of Christmas Giveaway here and enter for the Black Friday Amazon Gift Card Giveaway here.

About Hip2Save

Hip2Save has been the trusted deals and lifestyle source since 2008. Known for our quality control checks, we employ the top deal hunters and editors in the business, who abide by our process: research, vet, and triple check each deal.

At Hip2Save, the deals are often exclusive & best of web. By posting deals in real time and with over 23,000 pieces of unique content each year, our mission is to help you live an extraordinary life on an ordinary budget! Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, & TikTok. For the best Holiday shopping deals, visit our website.

Contacts

PRESS CONTACT



Ani Jigarjian



Director of Marketing



(617) 429-7614



ani@hip2save.com