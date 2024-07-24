Hinge Health Reduces Spinal Fusion Surgeries by 56%, New Study Shows

Study builds on existing research demonstrating that Hinge Health’s digital program significantly reduces the top three most expensive and common MSK surgeries

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hinge Health today announced results from a new medical claims study showing a significant reduction in spinal fusion surgeries for people using Hinge Health. The study, published in BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, shows that of 6,848 participants with low back pain, those who used Hinge Health underwent 56% fewer spinal fusion surgeries than similar matched non-participants who used traditional care options. With this latest study, Hinge Health now has peer-reviewed studies in claims reductions in the three most costly MSK surgeries, which also include total knee arthroplasty (knee replacement surgery) and total hip arthroplasty (hip replacement surgery).





According to the 2024 State of MSK report, 78% of survey respondents who experienced pain indicated they had lower back pain in the past 12 months, making it the most prevalent type of pain. More than 400,000 lumbar spine fusion procedures are performed each year in the U.S. They are the most expensive MSK surgeries, costing between $80,000-$170,000 per surgery, adding up to a total yearly cost of between $32 and $68 billion dollars. As rates of spine surgery worldwide have trended upward, with the highest incidence in the U.S., potential overuse remains a concern.

“Recovery from spinal fusion surgery can take months, with one study finding that 40% of patients still experience disability a year later,” said Dr. Jeff Krauss, Chief Medical Officer at Hinge Health. “People need better options. Our latest study demonstrates that forward-thinking organizations offering Hinge Health are improving employee well-being by avoiding surgeries. Digital care provides a better path forward, reducing the amount of time people spend away from work, their loved ones, and the activities they enjoy every day.”

The study is from a 24-month medical claims analysis (N=6,848), based on a claims dataset of over 100 million Americans.

