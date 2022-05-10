Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2022 Revenue Outlook

Quarterly revenue surpassed the $100 million mark to $101.3 million in Q1 2022, up 94% year-over-year

Largest-ever quarterly gain in member subscriptions, increasing 101,000 in the quarter, ending Q1 2022 with 710,000 subscriptions, up 82% year-over-year

Raises full year 2022 revenue guidance to the range of $410.0 million to $425.0 million and maintains Adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $(30.0) million to $(20.0) million

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals and provides access to related prescription fulfillment, today reported financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022.

“We kicked off 2022 with breakout performance, executing with strength against all facets of our long-term strategy and financial goals. Investments in platform infrastructure, technology and core capabilities drove meaningful improvements to the seamless customer experience, ultimately increasing operational efficiency and helping deliver a meaningful Adjusted EBITDA beat. Our new mobile platform, with a broad range of value-added services, saw robust organic adoption rates, helping deliver a historic quarter for us as we achieved the largest increase in quarterly subscriptions to date and surpassed $100 million in quarterly revenue for the first time in our history,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. “Our brand, which is one of our most important strategic assets, we believe delivered meaningful tailwinds this quarter. Our omni-channel presence and authentic and trusted messaging we believe is resonating deeply with new and existing customers, driving unique flywheel dynamics. It is an exciting year for Hims & Hers as our mission to empower us all to live healthier and happier lives is more relevant and more attainable than ever before.”

Key Business Metrics (In Thousands, Except AOV, Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Change AOV $ 78 $ 74 $ 4 Net Orders 1,207 687 520 As of March 31, 2022 2021 Change Subscriptions 710 391 319

Revenue (In Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Change Online Revenue $ 94,102 $ 50,680 $ 43,422 Wholesale Revenue 7,212 1,634 5,578 Total revenue $ 101,314 $ 52,314 $ 49,000 Total revenue year-over-year growth 94 % 74 %

Revenue was $101.3 million for the first quarter 2022 compared to $52.3 million for the first quarter 2021, an increase of 94% year-over-year.

Net loss was $(16.3) million for the first quarter 2022 compared to $(51.4) million for the first quarter 2021.

Gross margin was 74% for the first quarter 2022 compared to 77% for the first quarter 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(6.1) million for the first quarter 2022 compared to $(8.6) million for the first quarter 2021.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to net loss, its most comparable financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”), has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. Additional information about Adjusted EBITDA is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

Recent Business Highlights

Expanded the breadth of health and wellness curated educational content and program offerings on the Hims & Hers platform through an exclusive partnership with Goodpath, focusing on conditions related to sleep, musculoskeletal (MSK) issues, back pain, and gastroesophageal reflux (GERD).

Partnered with Carbon Health, expanding care options for California customers by enabling seamless care for a wide range of conditions. The Hims & Hers network of health system relationships, which allows patients an option to connect to high quality providers if they require additional follow-up or evaluation due to complex medical histories, symptoms, or risk factors for conditions for which Hims & Hers does not currently offer treatment, now spans seven states and the District of Columbia.

Doubled the number of Hims & Hers skincare product offerings for increased personalized care, addressing common skincare concerns by unveiling facial cleanser, moisturizer, daily SPF, spot corrector and face oil. Now available on forhims.com and forhers.com and at select CVS Pharmacy locations.

Financial Outlook

Hims & Hers provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

For the second quarter 2022, we expect:

Revenue to be in the range of $103 million to $106 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(9) million to $(7) million, which would reflect an Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of (9)% to (7)%.

For the full year 2022, we expect:

Revenue to be in the range of $410 million to $425 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(30) million to $(20) million, which would reflect an Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of (7)% to (5)%.

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, net loss, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations, including market-related assumptions that are not within our control, or others that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net loss. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional important information regarding Adjusted EBITDA.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform transforming the way healthcare is delivered. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile app, consumers can access an ever-expanding range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “assume,” “imply,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “project,” “predict,” “continue,” “could,” or “should,” or, in each case, their plural, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. There can be no assurance that actual results will not materially differ from expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our financial outlook and guidance, our expected future financial and business performance including with respect to our Hims & Hers mobile platform, the assumptions underlying such statements, statements about events and trends including events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs, our expectations regarding market acceptance, user experience, the success of our business model, the growth of certain of our categories and the impact of our recent acquisitions, our ability to expand the scope of our offerings, and our ability to comply with the extensive, complex and evolving regulatory requirements applicable to the healthcare industry. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”).

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in reports we have filed or will file with the Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and our subsequent filings with the Commission. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in such reports, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Key Business Metrics

Average Order Value (“AOV”) is defined as Online Revenue divided by Net Orders (each as defined below).

“Net Orders” are defined as the number of online customer orders minus transactions related to refunds, credits, chargebacks, and other negative adjustments. Net Orders represent transactions made on our platform during a defined period of time and exclude revenue recognition adjustments recorded pursuant to U.S. GAAP.

“Online Revenue” represents the sales of products and services on our platform, net of refunds, credits, and chargebacks, and includes revenue recognition adjustments recorded pursuant to U.S. GAAP, primarily relating to deferred revenue and returns reserve. Online Revenue is generated by selling directly to consumers through our websites and mobile application. Our Online Revenue consists of products and services purchased by customers directly through our online platform. The majority of our Online Revenue is subscription-based, where customers agree to be billed on a recurring basis to have products and services automatically delivered to them.

“Subscriptions” are defined as the number of customer agreements where the customer has agreed to be automatically billed on a recurring basis at a defined cadence. The billing cadence is typically defined as a number of months (for example, billed every month or every three months). Subscriptions are excluded from our reporting when payment has not occurred at the contracted billing cadence. Subscription billing is preferred by many of our customers because most of the products and services we make available treat chronic conditions and these product and service offerings are most effective when taken consistently and continuously. Customers can cancel subscriptions in between billing periods to stop receiving additional products and services and can reactivate subscriptions to continue receiving additional products and services. Subscriptions are sometimes also referred to by us as “subscription memberships” or “memberships.”

“Wholesale Revenue” represents non-prescription product sales to retailers through wholesale purchasing agreements. We sell only non-prescription products to wholesale partners. In addition to being revenue generative and profitable, wholesale partnerships have the added benefit of generating brand awareness with new customers in physical environments.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,284 $ 71,784 Short-term investments 154,769 175,490 Inventory 12,143 13,558 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,750 9,073 Total current assets 231,946 269,905 Restricted cash 856 856 Goodwill 110,881 110,881 Intangibles, net 24,848 25,890 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,787 5,111 Other long-term assets 8,721 7,942 Total assets $ 382,039 $ 420,585 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,906 $ 19,640 Accrued liabilities 9,089 12,194 Deferred revenue 1,145 3,188 Earn-out payable 12,972 42,834 Operating lease liabilities 1,388 1,365 Total current liabilities 48,500 79,221 Operating lease liabilities 3,763 4,117 Earn-out liabilities 1,544 1,999 Other long-term liabilities 517 629 Total liabilities 54,324 85,966 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock – Class A shares, par value $0.0001, 2,750,000,000 shares authorized and 197,503,386 and 196,414,363 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; Class V shares, par value $0.0001, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 8,377,623 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 21 20 Additional paid-in capital 623,220 613,687 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (323 ) (137 ) Accumulated deficit (295,203 ) (278,951 ) Total stockholders’ equity 327,715 334,619 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 382,039 $ 420,585

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 101,314 $ 52,314 Cost of revenue 26,558 12,067 Gross profit 74,756 40,247 Gross margin % 74 % 77 % Operating expenses:(1) Marketing 48,093 26,958 Selling, general, and administrative 43,582 61,698 Total operating expenses 91,675 88,656 Loss from operations (16,919 ) (48,409 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of liabilities 441 (2,681 ) Other income, net 320 (224 ) Total other income (expense), net 761 (2,905 ) Loss before income taxes (16,158 ) (51,314 ) Provision for income taxes (94 ) (90 ) Net loss (16,252 ) (51,404 ) Other comprehensive loss (186 ) (61 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (16,438 ) $ (51,465 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 202,695,970 153,080,538

______________

Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Marketing $ 823 $ 1,846 Selling, general, and administrative 8,033 32,384 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 8,856 $ 34,230

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (16,252 ) $ (51,404 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,741 394 Stock-based compensation 8,856 34,230 Change in fair value of liabilities (441 ) 2,681 Warrant expense in connection with Merger — 154 Amortization of debt issuance costs — 144 Net amortization on securities 971 287 Benefit for deferred taxes (112 ) — Non-cash operating lease cost 377 378 Non-cash other (94 ) 165 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventory 1,415 (980 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,677 ) (7,147 ) Other long-term assets (30 ) (58 ) Accounts payable 4,266 5,117 Accrued liabilities (3,148 ) 1,114 Deferred revenue (2,043 ) (648 ) Operating lease liabilities (384 ) (375 ) Earn-out payable (6,848 ) — Net cash used in operating activities (19,403 ) (15,948 ) Investing activities Purchases of investments (84,881 ) (172,021 ) Maturities of investments 82,340 9,500 Proceeds from sales of investments 22,291 — Investment in website development and internal-use software (1,197 ) (740 ) Purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets (100 ) (63 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 18,453 (163,324 ) Financing activities Pre-closing stock repurchase — (22,027 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon Merger — 197,686 Proceeds from PIPE — 75,000 Payments for transaction costs related to securities issuances — (12,794 ) Proceeds from repayment of promissory notes associated with vested and unvested shares — 1,193 Proceeds from exercise of Class A common stock warrants — 807 Proceeds from exercise of vested and unvested stock options 891 80 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (404 ) — Payments for earn-out consideration for acquisitions (23,014 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (22,527 ) 239,945 Foreign currency effect on cash and cash equivalents (23 ) 2 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (23,500 ) 60,675 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 72,640 28,350 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 49,140 $ 89,025 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,284 $ 88,169 Restricted cash 856 856 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 49,140 $ 89,025 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for taxes $ 36 $ 59 Non-cash investing and financing activities Recapitalization from redeemable convertible preferred stock pre-closing stock repurchase $ — $ 125 Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock — 249,837 Assumption of Merger warrants liability — 51,814 Exercise of Private Placement Warrants and Public Warrants — 20,871 Conversion of Series D preferred stock warrants to Class A common warrants — 1,160 Vesting of early exercised stock options 38 54

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we present Adjusted EBITDA (which is a non-GAAP measure), and Adjusted EBITDA margin (which is a non-GAAP ratio), each as defined below. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, when taken together with our corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. We consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to be an important measure because it helps illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. We believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is helpful to our investors as it is a metric used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance.

However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures or ratios differently or may use other measures or ratios to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA margin as tools for comparison. Reconciliations are provided below to the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review our U.S. GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes. “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net loss before stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related costs, provision for income taxes, interest income, change in fair value of liabilities, one-time bonuses and warrant expense in connection with the combination of Hims, Inc. (“Hims”) and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (“OAC”), with Hims continuing as the surviving entity and as a wholly-owned subsidiary of OAC, which changed its name to Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (the “Merger”), and amortization of debt issuance costs. “Adjusted EBITDA margin” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures.

