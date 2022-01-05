Hims & Hers Appoints Sr. Vice President of Investor Relations

Jay Spitzer Joins the Company After Over a Decade at Walgreens Boots Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has appointed Jay Spitzer, CFA as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

Spitzer joins Hims & Hers from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. where he spent over a decade in investor relations and financial leadership positions. Most recently, Spitzer served as the Vice President of Investor Relations for WBA. This year, the WBA investor relations team was named one of America’s best IR teams by Institutional Investor. Spitzer was also ranked by the same organization as a top IR professional in the Health Care Technology & Distribution sector. Spitzer previously held other leadership positions at Walgreens, including in health innovation and new business development finance, enterprise financial planning and analysis, and treasury. Spitzer earned a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University and has held the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 2018.

Spitzer comes to Hims & Hers as the company continues to post strong financial results. In Q3 2021, the company exceeded guidance and reported 79% revenue growth to $74.2 million, grew subscriptions by 95% to 551,000, and raised its full year 2021 guidance. The full Q3 2021 earnings report can be found here.

Hims & Hers has recently announced a number of partnerships with Amazon, Uber, Revolve, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company will soon begin rolling out a new mobile platform that introduces curated programs for chronic conditions, a 24/7 concierge service, and more. The mobile platform is another step in Hims & Hers’ vision to further establish itself as the new front door to healthcare. More information on the new mobile platform can be found here.

