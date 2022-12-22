Hillstone Networks Recognized as a Visionary Again in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls

Hillstone Networks is positioned as a Visionary based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GartnerMagicQuadrant—Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of innovative and accessible cybersecurity solutions, announced that Hillstone Networks has been again recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls for the 9th consecutive year and named as a Visionary for the second time.

The Hillstone Networks solutions have evolved from a network security platform into a robust cybersecurity portfolio that delivers on cyber resilience, from edge to cloud, and everything in between. From SMB to carrier-class network requirements, across all major verticals globally, the portfolio today leverages the foundational Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) to include the following solutions:

Hillstone Secure SD-WAN solution for distributed enterprises.

Hillstone ZTNA solution, enabling Zero Trust access from any device, anywhere.

Hillstone CloudArmour delivering cloud workload protection.

Hillstone CloudHive micro-segmentation solution for virtualized datacenters.

Hillstone sBDS server protection integrated with network detection and response (NDR) solution against multi-stage, multi-layer threats targeting critical servers and hosts.

Hillstone iSource, an AI-powered Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform that includes NDR features and input from 3rd party platforms.

“We are happy to return a 9th year in recognition of our completeness of vision and ability to execute,” states Tim Liu, CTO and co-founder, Hillstone Networks. “In today’s hybrid multicloud world, our cloud-first strategy resonates with customers and partners alike. We continue to leverage the award-winning and industry-leading NGFW platform and integrate advanced features to unlock SD-WAN and ZTNA capabilities and deliver additional solutions that meet gaps in the market as well as address the needs of our growing customer base.”

A cloud-first approach is a mandate to deliver effective cyber-resilient solutions that protect enterprise critical assets and infrastructure. Beyond on-premises, private and hybrid cloud environments, the Hillstone Networks solution repertoire includes IoT security that helps the IoT sector proactively detect, protect, and manage risk across IoT devices.

Gartner, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, Rajpreet Kaur, Adam Hils, Thomas Lintemuth, 19 December 2022

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks’ innovative and accessible cybersecurity solutions reshape enterprise security, enabling cyber resilience while lowering TCO. By providing comprehensive visibility, superior intelligence, and rapid protection to see, understand, and act against multilayer, multistage cyberthreats, Hillstone is favorably rated by leading analysts and trusted by global companies. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com.

