Hillstone Networks Co-founder and CTO Tim Liu Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of infrastructure protection solutions, today announced Co-founder & CTO Tim Liu has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Tim Liu was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Tim Liu into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Tim has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Tim will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. Since joining the Council, Tim has written an article: “Navigating the Fast Changing Cybersecurity Landscape,” and lent his expertise on a panel discussion entitled “Recovering From a Hack? 16 Smart Steps Shared by Tech Industry Leaders.”

Finally, Tim will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“Forbes Technology Council is comprised of some of the most forward-thinking and influential minds in security today,” said Tim Liu, co-founder & CTO, Hillstone Networks. “It is a privilege to be part of this prestigious council and I look forward to sharing my own experiences and providing insight to the enterprise on how to combat security vulnerabilities in the current threat landscape.”

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks’ proven Infrastructure Protection solutions provide enterprises and service providers with the visibility and intelligence to comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against multilayer, multistage cyberthreats. Favorably rated by leading analysts and trusted by global companies, Hillstone protects from the edge to cloud with improved total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com.

Contacts

Donna Loughlin Michaels



LMGPR



408.393.5575



donna@lmgpr.com