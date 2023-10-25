Higround Celebrates Attack on Titan’s Epic Finale and Tenth Anniversary with Exclusive Collection

With the initial collection featuring Attack on Titan selling out in under 5 minutes, fans are advised to act fast.









LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lifestyle and gaming peripheral brand, Higround, and the global anime brand, Crunchyroll, announce a return to the vastly popular anime collaboration featuring artwork from renowned anime, Attack on Titan, in honor of the anime’s 10th Anniversary and final season. Fans of the anime are advised to act quickly when the collection launches at Higround’s website on October 27 at 12 PM PT.

This collection follows the themes of unstoppability and celebrates the groundbreaking achievement that is the final season of Attack on Titan, which built up and depicted the cataclysm that is the Rumbling. Featured prominently in this season and Higround collection is Eren Yeager as well as Levi and Mikasa Ackerman.

The collection will feature a curated selection of 10 keyboards—comprising 4 Basecamps, 4 Performance, and 2 Summit 2.0—alongside 3 distinctive mousepads, a stylish Jellybag, and an exclusive piece of apparel. This collaboration not only marks Attack on Titan’s monumental conclusion but also celebrates its enduring legacy as one of the most beloved and widely recognized animes of all time.

Additionally, this release proudly introduces Higround’s latest Summit 2.0 model, featuring a refreshed design with improved gasket feel, triple layer dampening, and an FR4 plate with flex cuts. Fans can rejoice in the return of the TTC Titan Heart switch on the Basecamp keyboards, a switch initially created for the first Attack on Titan collaboration

Rustin Sotoodeh, CEO and Creative Director of Higround, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration: “Partnering with Attack on Titan for a second time is a privilege and a testament to the enduring impact of this incredible series. We’re dedicated to delivering a collection that not only meets the high standards of our community but also pays homage to the rich storytelling and unforgettable characters that define Attack on Titan.”

As fans around the world eagerly anticipate the release of this exclusive collection, Higround and Crunchyroll invite them to join in celebrating the culmination of Attack on Titan’s remarkable journey over the past decade.

The Attack on Titan x Higround 10th Anniversary Edition collection will be available for purchase on Higround’s website October 27 at 12 PM PT.

ABOUT HIGROUND

Higround is a lifestyle and computer peripheral brand that seeks to embody elevated gaming culture. Founded by Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu, Higround creates high-quality peripherals with unique designs that fuse fashion, gaming, and technology. Each capsule collection features a distinctive array of items known to sell out rapidly. The brand has garnered acclaim for collaborations with renowned brands such as Dragon Ball Z, SEGA, and Beats by Dre. In 2021, the brand was acquired by esports powerhouse 100 Thieves.

ABOUT CRUNCHYROLL

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories, providing them with the ultimate anime experience. In addition to a vast collection of free ad-supported and premium content, Crunchyroll engages the anime community through events, theatrical releases, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga publishing. Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

ABOUT ATTACK ON TITAN

Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!

