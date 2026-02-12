Highspot Announces Intent to Merge With Seismic

Proposed transaction brings together two leading enablement platforms to support the evolving needs of modern revenue organizations

SEATTLE & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Highspot and Seismic today announced they have signed a definitive agreement to merge the companies. Once closed, the transaction will bring together two leading enablement platforms and customer bases with a shared vision to re-imagine and accelerate performance for revenue teams amid increasingly complex challenges for go-to-market (GTM) teams.

The transaction will be subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The companies will operate as independent companies until the transaction has closed, and both product platforms will continue to be supported moving forward, including after the transaction is complete. The combined company will operate under the Seismic brand and be led by Seismic Chief Executive Officer Rob Tarkoff. Robert Wahbe, Founder and CEO of Highspot, will join the Board of Directors of the combined company. Permira, who has been invested in Seismic since 2020, will remain the controlling shareholder following the closing. The combined company intends to deliver a comprehensive AI-powered platform spanning enablement, content, learning, coaching, analytics, and insights across the full revenue lifecycle, with a focus on accelerating innovation and delivering greater value to customers through a combination of the best of both Seismic’s and Highspot’s AI-driven innovations.

“There is a growing demand for technologies that help organizations connect sales strategy to execution and drive consistent revenue performance at scale. This proposed merger is about meeting that increasing demand and raising the bar for how revenue organizations plan, execute, perform, and scale,” said Tarkoff. “I’m excited to continue partnering with both Seismic and Highspot customers as we build the platform that advances the future of AI-driven revenue performance and operations.”

“Highspot and Seismic share a belief that enablement sits at the center of how modern revenue teams operate,” said Wahbe. “Following closing, we will have the opportunity to move the revenue enablement space forward by giving customers more innovation, more insights leading to actions, and more confidence in how they drive performance across their go-to-market teams.”

“We’ve greatly enjoyed partnering with Rob and the Seismic team over the last few years and look forward to continuing to support the business through this next chapter,” said Ryan Lanpher, co-head of Tech for Permira. “The merger with Highspot brings together two complementary platforms with a shared ambition to continue innovating in sales enablement.”

Following the close of the transaction, the combined organization plans to invest further in AI-powered capabilities designed to help revenue teams improve productivity, execution, and consistency across sales, marketing, customer success, and other revenue-generating teams.

About Highspot

Highspot is the only agentic GTM Performance Platform, powered by Nexus™, our unified AI and analytics engine. Highspot connects strategy, execution, and outcomes by transforming every signal — spoken, shared, or shown — into real-time actions tailored to each role. With Highspot, your sellers execute better in every deal, your marketers double down on what performs, and your enablement teams scale what works. Because when your people perform at their best, your business does too.

About Seismic

Seismic is a global leader in AI-powered enablement, empowering go-to-market leaders to drive strategic growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. The Seismic Enablement Cloud™ is the only unified AI-powered platform that prepares customer-facing teams with the skills, content, tools, and insights needed to maximize every buyer interaction and strengthen client relationships. Trusted by approximately 2,000 organizations worldwide, Seismic helps businesses achieve measurable outcomes and accelerate revenue growth. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with offices across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at seismic.com.

