HighRes® Unveils New Brand and AI-Driven Lab Orchestration Platform at SLAS2026

HighRes® today announced a new brand identity and technology direction at SLAS2026, marking a pivotal evolution from building reliable automation platforms to delivering intelligent, accessible laboratory systems designed for the next era of scientific discovery.

For more than two decades, HighRes has quietly powered some of the world’s most advanced laboratories, earning trust by delivering automation systems that work, last, and perform when failure is not an option. While many customers have relied on HighRes automation for years, what has been less visible is how fundamentally the company has been evolving beneath the surface.

“Automation used to be a specialty,” said Ira Hoffman, CEO of HighRes. “That world no longer exists. Science today isn’t limited by imagination. It’s limited by access. Too many scientists are still waiting for expertise, approvals, or intermediaries just to turn ideas into reproducible reality. We decided that had to change.”

Why Now

Over the past several years, HighRes has deliberately prepared for a technological inflection point whereby intelligence, orchestration, and accessibility converge to fundamentally change how laboratories operate. Rather than simplifying automation, HighRes focused on making it intelligent.

Advances in AI, perception, simulation, and software orchestration have reached a point where laboratory systems can now understand their environment, adapt in real time, and guide users through complex scientific workflows. The technology is finally ready and science cannot afford to wait.

From Automation Platforms to Intelligent Laboratory Systems

At SLAS2026, HighRes is showcasing a new generation of software capabilities that reflect this shift and together dramatically increase the accessibility of automation and orchestration solutions:

AI-powered lab assistants and agents, delivering natural-language lab orchestration, a new paradigm where any user can create workflows by simply describing them. Experiments are coordinated, standalone instruments and automation systems are assigned, workflows are executed, and data is analyzed through conversation, not configuration.

a new paradigm where any user can create workflows by simply describing them. Experiments are coordinated, standalone instruments and automation systems are assigned, workflows are executed, and data is analyzed through conversation, not configuration. Robotic perception , allowing systems to see, validate, and recover from errors automatically.

, allowing systems to see, validate, and recover from errors automatically. Scientifically informed systems, grounded in validated experimental outcomes and leveraging HighRes’ experience from hundreds of successful installations across genomics, drug discovery, and synthetic biology to deliver more standardized, lab-tested solutions.

grounded in validated experimental outcomes and leveraging HighRes’ experience from hundreds of successful installations across genomics, drug discovery, and synthetic biology to deliver more standardized, lab-tested solutions. Digital twins and a robust lab design environment, empowering organizations to design, simulate, and execute laboratory builds and scientific workflows digitally.

Together, these technologies enable laboratories to operate as cohesive, responsive systems by reducing friction, increasing reliability, and expanding access to advanced automation.

A Brand That Reflects What HighRes Has Become

The new HighRes brand is a deliberate expression of this evolution. It reflects the precision and intelligence of the company’s technology, while emphasizing the human ingenuity driving it forward. The refreshed identity aligns how HighRes shows up in the world with what it has become: a company focused on removing barriers from science and giving every scientist the freedom to move faster, with confidence.

“This isn’t automation for experts anymore,” Hoffman added. “It’s automation that creates experts.”

The new brand and technology direction will be on full display throughout SLAS2026, with live demonstrations and hands-on experiences showcasing the future of intelligent laboratory operations.

Why now? Because the technology is finally ready. Because science can’t afford to wait for access. And neither can we. Visit HighRes at SLAS2026 Booth 1408 to learn more.

