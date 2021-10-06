HighRadius Announces Gold Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2021

Order to cash and treasury management software leader to participate in the 10th annual conference for NetSuite customers and partners

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—HighRadius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered Order to Cash and Treasury Management software leader, announced it is a gold sponsor at SuiteWorld, Oracle NetSuite’s annual conference for the NetSuite community. Now in its 10th year, SuiteWorld brings together NetSuite customers, partners, developers and product experts to help them harness new opportunities and accelerate business growth. SuiteWorld will take place October 18–21 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, as well as through an all-new online experience.





At SuiteWorld, HighRadius will showcase RadiusOne Accounts Receivable for Mid-Market, a new application that helps organizations optimize their end-to-end order to cash processes. In a session titled Digital Transformation through Automation and Operational Excellence, conference attendees will learn how to improve the order to cash processes to reduce operational costs and improve working capital throughout their organizations.

SuiteWorld will feature keynote sessions from NetSuite executives, customers and thought leaders, including Evan Goldberg, NetSuite co-founder and executive vice president, and Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of product management. SuiteWorld keynote sessions will also showcase how organizations are using NetSuite to get more visibility into their business, gain more control over operations and adapt to changing market conditions.

At SuiteWorld, attendees will:

Hear success stories from organizations that have used technology to scale.

Participate in breakout sessions across NetSuite product areas and key business themes, including globalization, high growth and operational excellence.

Network with other NetSuite customers, executives and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo.

Visit HighRadius at booth #838 in the SuiteWorld Expo at the Caesars Forum.

About SuiteWorld

SuiteWorld is the cloud ERP industry’s premier conference. The annual event gathers NetSuite customers and partners as well as their industry peers, product experts, partners, developers and others who run fast-growing businesses on NetSuite. This year, SuiteWorld will be held on October 18–21 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and online.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social, please use #SuiteWorld.

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius offers cloud-based Autonomous Software for the Office of the CFO. More than 700 of the world’s leading companies have transformed their order to cash, receivables and treasury processes with HighRadius. Our customers include PepsiCo, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sanofi, Kellogg Company, Sysmex and many more.

Autonomous Software is data-driven software that continuously morphs its behavior to the ever-changing underlying domain transactional data. It brings modern digital transformation capabilities like Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Natural Language Processing and Connected Workspaces as out-of-the-box features for the finance & accounting domain.

Finance business stakeholders have been led to believe that they have only two choices. Pick an application software vendor that digitizes a paper or Excel-based process to an electronic system of record. Or, choose a middleware platform for AI or RPA to build and maintain in-house, domain-specific capabilities. In contrast, HighRadius Autonomous Software combines the best of both worlds to deliver measurable business outcomes such as DSO reduction, working capital optimization, bad-debt reduction and productivity improvement in under six months.

Click here to see Autonomous Software in action.

