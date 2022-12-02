Highline Celebrates 1000th Customer in Michigan!

BROWN CITY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet–Highline is now celebrating our 1000th customer in Michigan, just 1 year ago from first announcing our plan to deliver lightning-fast fiber-optic internet service and turning up our first customer. Highline has been rapidly progressing through its phases of mainline construction in the Upper Peninsula and the Thumb areas in preparation for connecting unserved and underserved residents to its reliable gigabit-capable network.





“We are fortunate to have completed over 1000 miles of fiber through-out Michigan and are uniquely poised to be the Best Operator in Michigan considering our gigabit and symmetrical speeds, our redundant network, our Teams that live and support Michigan locally, and our superior customer service”, stated Highline’s CEO of Mid-West Bruce Moore. “We are also working with multiple Townships to ensure they can be recognized as providing their residents with educational, business and economic opportunities on par with those in the most connection regions of America”.

Our celebration this week focuses on our 1000th customer Mr. Bill Kerr in Brown City and from a Michigan perspective, he represents our typical customer – a household with multiple family members needing high-speed internet for professional work connections, streaming devices, kid’s entertainment, and family entertainment.

At the core of Highline’s ongoing mission is to make a measurable difference in the lives of people who have been hindered or outright left behind by inadequate—or nonexistent—internet speeds. Highline’s future-proof and affordable Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP) service will drastically improve education, health care, economic development, remote work, and overall quality of life for families, students, and employees throughout Michigan. Partnering with townships, cities, and counties to connect thousands of dwellings across the United States, Highline will effectively close the digital divide, enhance opportunities, and enable full and equal participation in an increasingly online world. Furthermore, as opposed to the offerings of other service providers, Highline’s internet services carry no annual contracts and no throttled speeds—meaning that each customer has unlimited data and unlimited capacity for streaming and downloading, all thanks to the state-of-the-art fiber-optic network Highline is actively deploying.

Highline prioritizes the customer experience and promotes the “Highline Way” of doing business, which entails connecting customers to a reliable high-speed network that ably fulfills all their internet-related needs and then backing that service with a dedicated, caring team of local, US-based customer-support specialists.

While construction progress continues in Michigan, winter weather does affect the construction process and permits and locates must all be done. Michigan residents who have not signed up but would like high-speed internet service are strongly encouraged to sign up for service by visiting www.highlinefast.com/signup or speaking with a Customer Experience Specialist at 888-212-0054 to allow our planning to continue for the Spring of 2023 when weather allows.

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the fastest, most reliable internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of thousands of residents and businesses in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas. The company is actively expanding its state-of-the-art, lightning-fast Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP) networks to provide gigabit-level internet speeds to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved, and unhappily served.

