Highline Building Local Team for Michigan!

ESCANABA, Mich. & MIDLAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet–Highline, the new Fiber High-Speed Internet provider in Michigan, announced the addition of five key team members supporting Michigan Operations for the Upper Peninsula and the Thumb (Lower Peninsula) areas. Highline has already built its lightning-fast fiber network covering 204 miles in Delta County and 87 miles in Sanilac County and is eager to move into spring to add additional miles and serve more customers throughout Michigan! Highline just celebrated its 100th customer in the UP and continues to be eager to help underserved customers gain access to real high-speed Internet. With the construction success, and customer growth in numbers, Highline has added 5 key Team Members to the Local teams and will continue to add resources through the winter and into the spring!

“We are excited to have these five key individuals with broad experience to join the Highline Team and look forward to you meeting all of them as we work endlessly to bring you real high-speed Internet services!” stated CEO of Highline Midwest, Bruce Moore.

Matt Dale, VP of Technology for Highline

Matt brings a 28- year career in Michigan as a Technologist focused on network, routing, switching, firewalls, and wireless. Matt is dedicated to making a difference in customer’s lives by providing real high-speed internet with his own attention to detail.

“My experience has uniquely positioned me to be a valuable asset for Highline, bringing real high-speed internet to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and giving back to the place I call home.”

Aaron Burbey, VP of Operations for Highline

Aaron has a 20-year operations career in Michigan as he has been focused on Operations, Standards in the Industry and Processes that deliver amazing customer service. Aaron has extensive experience in Broadband Internet and Cable TV and his career has also been focused on understanding the unique Michigan terrain and weather and how to provide a great customer experience despite those challenges.

“I want to bring my focus on standards and processes to Highline so that we deliver more than just Fiber Internet, we deliver unparalleled customer service for each customer we install,” stated Burbey when asked how he can make a difference.

Bethany Leiter, Community Relations Specialist for Delta County at Highline

Bethany brings over 19 years of Marketing success to Highline and is already making a difference in serving the UP and reaching out to meet and greet people, clubs, and businesses in Delta County in her role as Community Relations Specialist. Bethany leads teams on cross-promotional strategies and connecting with our communities, and she is eager to share that experience in promoting the Highline Brand to everyone in Delta County.

“I am so excited about working for Highline because it has a deep personal connection with me. I have lived all over Michigan, in mostly rural areas, and always struggled with internet connectivity. Working from home, kids at home – all trying to do work, schoolwork, or just relax and stream a movie –now it can all happen simultaneously with no delay or buffering!” Bethany is excited that living in the UP no longer means inconsistent internet connection.

Jay Moyer, Network Engineer for Highline

Jay brings 21 years of military and private sector Network Engineering experience to Highline and is just starting in his role in serving Michigan to ensure our fiber network has the protocols, configurations and certifications to support data and voice for our customers. Jay is already involved in identifying suggestions that will streamline processes and make our operations even more efficient.

“I am super excited about the future with Highline, and way things are progressing here. It’s amazing to see this done right the first time and not to cut corners,” shared Jay when asked about his first month on the new job.

Jamie Chargo, Community Relations Specialist for Midland and Sanilac County at Highline

Jamie brings 4 year of Marketing experience and success to Highline and is just starting in her role in serving Midland and Sanilac County areas in the Thumb area of Michigan. Jamie is also reaching out to join clubs and advisory boards so that she can get to know all of the pending events for the area so that we can participate and get to know the communities.

“I love the close-knit area that Midland promotes, and all of the downtown activities for the Community, and want to learn what the Sanilac areas are doing to pull the Community together there!” responded Jamie when asked what she loves about her new job.

“We want our customers to know that we are supporting them through our robust network, our experienced team members, and Local talent to support community events and local customers,” stated CEO of Highline Midwest, Bruce Moore.

About Highline:

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of thousands of residents and businesses in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas. Highline is building state-of-the-art, Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast networks to provide 2 Gigabit internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved and unhappily served.

