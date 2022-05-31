Home Business Wire Highline Awarded Grant Funds to Expand Fiber Internet Access in Kansas
Business Wire

Highline Awarded Grant Funds to Expand Fiber Internet Access in Kansas

di Business Wire

ALLEN, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet–Highline, which does business in Kansas under the S&A Telephone brand, today announced its acquisition of a grant award from the Broadband Acceleration Grant (BAG) Program, administered annually by the Kansas Office of Broadband Development. Now in its second year, the BAG was created to bring critically needed broadband access to Kansas communities through a competitive matching-infrastructure investment program. Thanks to this additional funding, more customers in the Lyon County city of Americus will soon gain access to real high-speed internet through Highline’s expanding Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP) network.

Under this Kansas state program, S&A Telephone will be awarded a grant fund, and will combine matching funds, which will provide a total investment into building and deploying the state-of-the-art fiber-optic infrastructure necessary to connect all Americus residents to reliable high-speed internet service.

In utilizing these funds, Highline advances its core mission of providing lightning-fast, gigabit-level internet access to unserved, underserved, and unhappily served households and communities across the country. Highline partners with towns, cities, and counties to bring high-speed fiber internet to thousands of dwellings across the United States in an ongoing effort to close the digital divide, improve quality of life, and enable full and equal access to an increasingly online world. The lack of adequate broadband service in Americus has been a significant issue—further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought into stark relief the difficulties associated with working remotely, schooling at home, and receiving telehealth services.

Josh Reece, Highline Operations Supervisor at S&A Telephone, shared his enthusiasm for the grant award: “I am very excited that S&A is a Broadband Acceleration Grant Program Year 2 awardee. With the possibility of getting every Americus resident connected within our grasp, we look forward to connecting 88 additional underserved homes to our fiber network. The difference will change lives for the better in this community.”

S&A Telephone has been serving the areas of Allen, Admire, and Scranton since the late 1930s.

About Highline:

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the fastest, most reliable internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of thousands of residents and businesses in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas. The company is actively expanding its state-of-the-art, lightning-fast Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP) networks to provide gigabit-level internet speeds to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved, and unhappily served.

For more information about Highline, visit www.highlinefast.com—or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/HighlineInternet or Twitter at twitter.com/highline_fast.

Contacts

Press Release Content Owners:

Highline Chief Marketing Officer:

Lynn Hall

678-770-0059

Lynn.hall@highlinefast.com

Highline Marketing Manager:

Lea Burns

603-785-6804

Lea.Burns@highlinefast.com

Highline CEO West/South:

Deb Rand

603-472-9786

Deb.rand@highlinefast.com

Articoli correlati

Shark Tank’s Daymond John to Open Automate 2022 in Detroit Next Monday

Business Wire Business Wire -
John to share unique goal-setting and achievement strategies, followed by keynotes from General Motors, Boston Dynamics, and work strategist...
Continua a leggere

Tiller Launches New Personal Finance Service for Excel, Partners on Exclusive Offer for Microsoft 365 Subscribers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Tiller’s personal finance service now offers a full suite of tools for customers to manage their financial lives with...
Continua a leggere

ARRI’s ALEXA 35 Camera Arrives as a Cutting Edge, Makes You Go Wow; More Info at B&H

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARRI’s new ALEXA 35 camera makes you go wow, yet evolved 4K camera system with stunning images, and a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Shark Tank’s Daymond John to Open Automate 2022 in Detroit Next Monday

Business Wire