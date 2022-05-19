Highline Announces Internet Service Expansions into Lumberton, Silsbee, and Sour Lake, Texas

LUMBERTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Highline announced its plan to deliver lightning-fast fiber-optic internet service—enabling reliable gigabit-level speeds—for the Hardin County cities of Lumberton, Silsbee, and Sour Lake in Southeast Texas. By expanding its service areas, Highline advances its core mission of providing real high-speed internet access to unserved, underserved, and unhappily served households and communities across the country. Lumberton, Silsbee, and Sour Lake are just some of the many places in Texas where Highline seeks to make a measurable difference to improve education, healthcare, and economic development for everyone, in addition to making it considerably easier to work and school from home. Highline’s future-proof and affordable fiber internet service will significantly enhance the opportunities available to residents in Hardin County, ensuring that no one will be left behind or hindered by inadequate internet speeds.

Highline partners with towns, cities, and counties to bring high-speed fiber internet to thousands of dwellings across the United States in an ongoing effort to close the digital divide, improve quality of life, and enable full and equal access to an increasingly online world. Furthermore, the internet and voice services provided by Highline carry no annual contracts and no throttled speeds—meaning that each customer has unlimited data and unlimited capacity for streaming and downloading, thanks to the state-of-the-art fiber-optic network Highline is deploying.

Moreover, Highline prioritizes the customer experience and promotes the “Highline Way” of doing business, which entails connecting customers to a reliable high-speed network that supports all their internet-related needs and then backing that service with a dedicated, caring team of local, US-based customer-support specialists.

Scott Borel, a Southeast Texas native and Highline Operations Manager for the Texas/Georgia/Kansas region, offered his remarks on the project: “I am so excited to be bringing high-speed fiber internet to the area where I was born and spent my entire life—it’s a community that personally matters to me! It’s long past due that people in Rural America attain equal access to the world of opportunities afforded by reliable broadband connectivity. I’m proud of our team here, and I know they’ll be embraced by the community. The sheer passion our company has for investing in unserved and underserved areas by building state-of-the-art fiber networks is truly a difference-maker. At Highline, we’re bringing Fiber to the People!”

About Highline:

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the fastest, most reliable internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of thousands of residents and businesses in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas. The company is actively expanding its state-of-the-art, lightning-fast Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP) networks to provide gigabit-level internet speeds to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved, and unhappily served.

