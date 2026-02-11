HighByte Announces New Addition to Board of Directors

Industrial software company welcomes industry executive Scott Harden to Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighByte®, an industrial software company, today announced the appointment of Scott Harden, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Schneider Electric, to the company’s Board of Directors, bringing deep expertise in energy and sustainability to the directorate.

As part of Schneider Electric’s global Energy Management business, Harden is responsible for defining and implementing the technology roadmap for all software applications and platforms supporting Schneider’s residential electrification portfolio. He oversees innovation and research & development across multiple international competency centers, leading cross-functional software engineering teams to drive strategic objectives for the residential segment.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mr. Harden to the HighByte Board of Directors,” said Tony Paine, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at HighByte. “He joins an exceptional group of accomplished technology and business leaders who bring decades of insight across product innovation, strategic investment, and market expansion. Mr. Harden’s extensive background in energy management comes at a pivotal moment in HighByte’s growth, reinforcing our commitment to advancing sustainability initiatives for our business and our customers as we continue to scale.”

Prior to joining Schneider Electric in March 2022, Harden served as the CTO of Worldwide Energy & Sustainability at Microsoft. He was responsible for Microsoft’s technology vision for Energy & Sustainability, providing thought leadership on trends, competition, alliances, and solutions, as well as long-term growth plans for Microsoft in top industry accounts. In addition to his current role at Schneider Electric, Harden serves as Secretary of the Board of Directors for the Smart Electric Power Alliance and is Chair Emeritus for Grid Forward.

Harden joins Board Chair Seth Lawry, Megan Buntain, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Seeq, Ben Sampson, Managing Director at Standard Investments, and Tony Paine, CEO at HighByte, on the five-member HighByte Board of Directors.

About HighByte

HighByte is an industrial software company addressing the data architecture and integration challenges faced by global manufacturers as they digitally transform. HighByte Intelligence Hub, the company’s proven Industrial DataOps software, provides modeled, ready-to-use data to the Cloud using a codeless interface to speed integration time and accelerate AI use cases. Learn more at https://highbyte.com.

HighByte is a registered trademark of HighByte, Inc.

