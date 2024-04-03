Higgsfield AI Secures $8M in Seed Funding to Unlock Personalized AI Video Creation

Company launches its first mobile-app, Diffuse, on iOS and Android in select markets

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Higgsfield AI, a startup focused on democratizing social media video creation, today announced $8 million seed funding led by Menlo Ventures.

“After leading AI at Snapchat and building out ML-powered AR features that reached billions, the power of video was abundantly clear to me – it allows for unparalleled creativity and connection. And the reality is, most of the time this is happening on our phones,” said Alex Mashrabov, co-founder & CEO, Higgsfield AI. “Higgsfield is taking it one step further. We’re on a mission to make it possible for anyone and everyone to bring their ideas to life with video through easy-to-use, mobile-first tools that fit right into our daily lives.”

The new funding round marks a significant milestone in Higgsfield AI’s mission to bring video AI generation and editing into the mainstream with its proprietary video model. Diffuse enables users to create highly personalized and realistic human characters from a single selfie, offering a new dimension of engagement and creativity in video content. With its intuitive Prompt Builder, users can easily craft original content using text prompts, reference images, or videos, all powered by Higgsfield AI’s proprietary video model.

“Higgsfield AI is bringing video AI to the masses, by making it possible for virtually anyone to be a creator and easily produce engaging, personalized, and sharable videos,” said Amy Wu, Partner, Menlo Ventures. “With proprietary video models and a world-class team that’s launched large-scale consumer products, we’re excited that Higgsfield AI has the combination of expertise and vision to create a disruptive video company.”

The company has already launched Diffuse in select markets, including India, South Africa, the Philippines, Canada, and Central Asia, with plans for a gradual global rollout.

About Higgsfield AI

Higgsfield AI is a technology company dedicated to making advanced video creation tools accessible to creators worldwide. By leveraging generative AI, Higgsfield AI aims to democratize the process of video production, enabling users to bring their creative visions to life with ease and precision.

