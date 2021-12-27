HID Global Acquires InvoTech Systems to Broaden Its Leadership in Commercial Laundry Management Solutions

Acquisition enhances HID’s textile and laundry applications portfolio to offer best-in-class uniform track and trace technology, expands presence in North America

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HID–HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced it has acquired InvoTech Systems, Inc. The acquisition enhances HID’s advanced textile inventory management systems offering for uniforms, linens, and laundry operations and adds to HID Global’s industry-leading RFID portfolio.

The acquisition advances HID’s stature within this growing market, as InvoTech provides technology and services to clients across hundreds of properties across the globe, including many of the largest players in the hotel, resort, theme park, and cruise industries.

“Bringing InvoTech into the HID family exemplifies our commitment to extending our leadership in textile and laundry inventory management applications by providing a comprehensive suite of technology and services to customers around the world,” said Björn Lidefelt, EVP and Head of HID Global. “This acquisition, as well as HID’s recent acquisition of the Textile Services business from Invengo, positions us to expand both our technology portfolio and geographic footprint as we become the global leader in uniform, laundry and linen management applications.”

InvoTech’s real-time inventory management platform combines software, RFID tags, equipment and services to efficiently identify, track and monitor uniforms, linen and textile assets. InvoTech enables the real-time visibility of textile assets via three core software solutions, including:

InvoTech ™ Uniform System : Manages the lifecycle of employee uniforms from purchasing through daily use to final discard

: Manages the lifecycle of employee uniforms from purchasing through daily use to final discard InvoTech ™ Linen System: Automates linen inventory management operations using RFID tags for automatic identification, counting, tracking and more

Automates linen inventory management operations using RFID tags for automatic identification, counting, tracking and more InvoTech™ Laundry System: Automatically tracks and manages laundry activity for customer-owned and rental uniforms and linens for industrial laundries, hotels and hospitals

Founded in 1993, and based in Woodland Hills, California, InvoTech Systems is now part of HID’s Identification Technologies Business Area led by Marc Bielmann, Senior Vice President and Head of Identification Technologies. The InvoTech offering will merge into HID Textile Services and benefit from HID’s expertise in laundry RFID tags and readers to support their solution offering.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

